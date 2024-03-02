Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Save and stream Anthony Stolarz on his way to the title

When Sergei Bobrovsky gets the occasional day off, Anthony Stolarz has filled in for the Florida Panthers and has been a formidable netminder. Stolarz could be a good option as a streamer for fantasy hockey lineups. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

If you didn't read last week's column, you missed me filling out five paragraphs of stories about two trades I made in the RotoWire Staff Hockey League. And let me tell you, I finished first last week WITHOUT ANY HELP FROM THE TWO PLAYERS I ACQUIRED.

So that was clearly a shame.

Of course I'm joking. A short-term view only works when a victory is needed as quickly as possible or when there are no weeks left. Assessing a single outcome without considering other information is not the best approach because it does not reflect the rest of the schedule. Assess how you'll do the rest of the way based on statistics and projections. If you think help is needed, make the necessary adjustments.

On that note, here are a few NHLers who should be able to provide help.

Forward

Sean Monahan, Winnipeg Jets (Yahoo: 33%)

Monahan represents the first iteration of this column this season, with the first recording coming in 2024, three weeks before he left Montreal. He ended his tour in La Belle province with an impressive 11 points over seven games. Monahan couldn't produce anything from the first three at his new club, but scored five goals, including a hat trick in Calgary in the next three, including three PPGs on the top power play. In addition to the six markers and one helper, Monahan has fired 24 pucks on net and won 87 faceoffs. Get it before someone else does.

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks (Yahoo: 35%)

Speaking of hot commodities, Henrique has been virtually unstoppable since he was first named in early December, with 31 points in 36 games. That stretch also includes 77 shots, 35 hits and 35 blocks on 18:29 per night, including 2:30 on the power play. Henrique has moved around the Anaheim depth chart bouncing between center and wing, although he has usually been in favorable positions. His value could decline if he is traded to a competitor, but he is a must-add at this point.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Yahoo: 23%)

Scoring a hat-trick is a great achievement in itself. If you achieve one on your birthday, it qualifies as a one-time event. Bertuzzi did that on Saturday in Colorado, combining with four shots, three blocks and a goal. Those three goals are nice, of course, but remember that two of them came at the Leafs' top man advantage, a spot often filled by John Tavares. This gig may eventually be assigned to someone else, but Bertuzzi should still be active as a key contributor within Toronto's top six.

JT Compher, Detroit Red Wings (Yahoo: 18%)

The Yzer plan is reaping the rewards: the Red Wings won six in a row before losing on Thursday and currently occupy the No. 1 wild card in the East. Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat have led the way, while Patrick Kane has provided the perfect boost, while others have made a noticeable impact up front. Compher went through November with four goals and nine assists before an injury forced him out for a week. He went scoreless for most of the following month, but has kicked things back into gear since Jan. 19 with 12 points, 24 shots and 87 faceoff wins with an 18:52 average. As Detroit's second five-on-five center with lead spots on both special teams units, Compher deserves extra attention.

Scott Laughton, Philadelphia Flyers (Yahoo: 20%)

It's been a roller coaster of results for Laughton this season when it comes to attacking, and this latest stretch has been filled with non-stop excitement. In fact, he had just stopped a seven-game scoring streak on Tuesday, in which he had four goals and six assists to go along with fourteen shots and fourteen hits. Laughton has generally been reliable in those last two stats throughout his career, so having those points in his repertoire can only boost his fantasy profile.

Connor McMichael, Washington Capitals (Yahoo: 4%)

If your first name is Connor and your last name starts with “Mc,” chances are you're being overshadowed by someone else. McMichael earned a bigger job by toiling through low minutes with the Caps last season, immediately followed by a successful stint in the minors. Not much was expected after seeing just six outings with Washington, but he has still built up his workload to join forces with some of the bigger names. McMichael even assisted on one of Alex Ovechkin's power-play goals on Feb. 8, starting his current streak of nine points from 10 appearances, complemented by 21 shots and 62 faceoff wins. He won't get you a fantasy title, but he's still a decent secondary scorer who puts up decent numbers in multiple categories.

Martin Pospisil, Calgary Flames (Yahoo: 3%)

Pospisil continues to be overlooked even though he is in Calgary's top trio and has collected two goals, two assists, 54 hits and 31 PIM since coming off injured reserve after the All-Star break. He was drafted in 2018 while starring in the USHL, signed with the Flames the following year and bided his time in Slovakia and the AHL before being called up in November. With Nazem Kadri as his permanent center, Pospisil shows that talent and courage can coexist. The question is whether he can remain in a useful position, although that seems likely given that Calgary is expected to sell a few experienced forwards.

Defenders

Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks (Yahoo: 49%)

I haven't been able to recommend Jones this season due to a lack of offensive stats or injury. The latter isn't great with seven points since returning in mid-January after a month-long absence, but he's still getting it done on other fronts, delivering nearly three shots and two blocks per night. Jones has only three PPPs total, although he did get a PPA Sunday and should build on that now that Connor Bedard is available again. With Chicago hosting Columbus on Saturday and the three California clubs the following week, expect him to generate more fantasy contributions as someone who is intimately involved in all situations.

Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers (Yahoo: 52%)

Sanheim was originally presented in October as things were moving in the right direction thanks to significant ice time and production. He only started from there, even though he already set a personal record in points with 36. Sanheim has been on fire in the last eight games, with four goals, five assists, fourteen shots, 23 blocks and eighteen hits. The inconsistent minutes with the man advantage shouldn't be a problem as he does enough elsewhere and maintains a top position.

Bowen Byram, Colorado Avalanche (Yahoo: 21%)

Byram has proven to be a good scorer since turning pro, but due to frequent injuries he has not been able to get to the next level. Luckily, he only missed a few weeks this season. And despite regularly skating on Colorado's second power play, Byram has failed to deliver a PPP. At the same time, he has recorded seven points from eight games, along with nine shots, seven blocks and a plus-8. Being ranked third at even strength doesn't help, although Byram's offensive advantage over a strong Avs offense appeals to someone who shouldn't be available in nearly four of the five Yahoo leagues.

Henri Jokiharju, Buffalo Sabers (Yahoo: 1%)

Skating with an elite blueliner has its advantages, although this is often not reflected on the score sheet. Rasmus Dahlin's skill must have rubbed off on Jokiharju last week when he scored a goal and three assists in three games. But other than that, the Finn has only achieved nine other points. Jokiharju's time alongside Dahlin has resulted in an average of 23:27 over nine appearances, during which he recorded a total of thirteen shots, seventeen blocks, nine hits and a plus-7. There has been no scoring in the last three games, but you have to keep in mind that a few points will come if this partnership holds up.

Goalkeepers

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets (Yahoo: 23%)

Merzlikins continues to function as the workhorse of a team struggling to keep goals out. That may not make him an attractive fantasy proposition, but his two most recent results against the Rangers are at least encouraging. Daniil Tarasov has put in some solid performances, although there isn't enough evidence to suggest he will take the No. 1 spot. Merzlikins should continue to make the majority of starts for the Blue Jackets based on current status and history. And moving him at the Trade Deadline would make him more attractive, even as a backup on a better defensive club.

Anthony Stolarz, FLA (Yahoo: 22%)

Sergei Bobrovsky has had an otherworldly run over the past month, posting a 1.65 GAA and .945 save percentage. These results would normally rule out any backup from retaining a regular role, although Stolarz has picked up plenty of starts and has posted an equally stunning 1.67/.941 line since January 19. Bob may be rested in preparation for the playoffs, which leaves Stolarz as a great streaming option to stash the rest of the way behind a Panthers D that sits in second place overall.

