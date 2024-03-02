5 Top Roger Federer Ping Pong Videos That Broke The Internet And Made Fans Call For His Retirement





Roger Federer has thrilled fans with his tennis skills for almost two decades, but the 20-time Grand Slam champion is just as good at ping pong. Federer recently showed off his table tennis skills again during a promotional tour to Shanghai. Here are the top 5 Roger Federer ping pong videos that broke the internet 1. The 2024 Federer ping pong Uniqlo video from Shanghai Roger Federer was in Shanghai on February 29, 2024 for a promotional tour with Uniqlo. The Swiss maestro has been supporting the globally popular Japanese fashion brand since 2019 and China is a crucial market for the company. During his visit, Federer was involved in a table tennis game with a young girl who is good at the game. Federer was back to his best and many called on him to make a U-turn as they were reminded of his one-handed backhand and exceptional hand-eye coordination. 2. Roger Federer and Benedict Cumberbatch 2018 video Roger Federer was involved in a ping-pong duel with popular Hollywood star Benedict Cumberbatch for an advertisement. Both players showed their skills on the table, but it was Federer who impressed the fans more. The video also went viral and received many views and likes on social media, which was a promotional video for the Laureus Sports Awards 2018. 3. Federer plays on the sidelines of the 2023 Laver Cup Hubert Hurkacz and Frances Tiafoe were engaged in quite a duel at the 2023 Laver Cup in a men's singles match between Team Europe and Team World in Vancouver. However, the man who once again stole the show, even from the sidelines, is the tournament's owner, Roger Federer. Federer played ping pong with one of his alleged team members. 4. Federer plays table tennis against a wall Roger Federer posted a video of himself playing table tennis against a wall in 2021. You can see Federer playing fast against the wall and even recently Federer was seen doing some wall exercise in the same way with a real tennis racket and ball. These require similar motor skills and concentration. 5. Roger Federer at the Met Gala Roger Federer showed off his table tennis skills at the Met Gala last year. The Swiss superstar was even draped in a suit and looked as flawless as ever. Even while dressed formally, the legendary tennis star was at his best during a game of table tennis. This is one of the best Roger Federer ping pong videos on the internet that went viral.



