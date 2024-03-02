Titans advance to second round of NCAA tournament with win over Gorloks





OSHKOSH, Wis.- The UW-Oshkosh women's basketball team will take on Trine University (Ind.) on Saturday (March 2) after defeating Webster University (Mon.), 57-42, in the opening round of the NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament. Bridget Froehlke (Jr. • Wrightstown) paced the Titans (23-5) with 15 points, shooting five-of-nine from the field, four-of-seven from three and one-of-two from the line, and added four rebounds and three assists. Sarah Hardwick (So. • Fond du Lac) and Kennedy Osterman (Sr. • Pewaukee) also scored double-digit points with 12 and 11. Kayce Vaile (Sr. • Greendale) led Oshkosh with 10 rebounds (four offensive), four assists and four thefts. The Titans shot 40.0 percent (22-of-55) from the field, 43.5 percent (10-of-23) from three in the win, and led the Gorloks (27-1) in both categories, as well as rebounds (39-of-23) 25) and assists (16-3). Webster won the tip and scored a quick three points to open the postseason tournament at the Kolf Sports Center, but Froehlke hit her own 3-pointer on the next possession. Oshkosh scored five more points before the Gorloks got back on the board. The Titans slowly built their lead and had a 19-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. The teams traded points for the first seven minutes of the second quarter and Oshkosh maintained its 10-point lead until a 7-0 Titan spurt gave them a 35-17 lead at halftime. Coming out of the break, the Gorloks made a layup and the Titans responded with another three from Froehlke. Oshkosh's lead eclipsed 20 points when Froehlke made another three-point play with 5:21 left in the third quarter. After four Gorlok points, Kate Huml (So. • Janesville) made a layup with six seconds left for a 49-33 lead. Avery Poole (So. Cottage Grove) made her own 3-pointer for the first points of the final quarter, and Webster responded with seven straight points to cut the deficit to 12 points with five minutes remaining. Oshkosh outscored Webster 4-2 for the remainder of the game, capped by two made free throws by Vaile. The Titans will take on the Thunder at Sports Center Kolf on Saturday at 7 p.m. This will be the first meeting in the teams' history. Trine advanced to the second round of the national tournament on Friday by defeating Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.) by a double-overtime score of 61-58.

