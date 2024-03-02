CA chief Hockley denies Big Three ignored study to save Test cricket | Cricket

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley on Saturday refuted reports that India, England and his organization had not paid attention to a draft submitted to the International Cricket Council to save Test cricket. A report in the Sydney Morning Herald said the three powerful boards were dismissive of a document drafted by New Zealand cricket chairman Martin Snedden, which proposed a review of the Future Tours Program (FTP) to create the longest version of the game to rescue. India's Dhruv Jurel, right, and Kuldeep Yadav in action during a Test match. (AP)

“Categorically, I think there has been some misreporting about this. Certainly, the discussions I'm in at the moment are very much about how we can optimize the calendar and how we can continue to grow cricket around the world,” Hockely told SEN. Cricket.

Hindustan Times – Your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The changes proposed in the blueprint document include additional windows for T20 competitions other than the Indian Premier League, change in the points system of the World Test Championship, 40-over ODIs, concerns over T20Is and an attempt to boost revenue from broadcast rights for bilateral series bundling.

When asked about the report, Hockley denied suggestions that the powerful nations were turning a blind eye to Test cricket, saying he met Snedden during the first Test between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington and told him that Australia was very committed to to assist. ICC ensures that all three formats flourish.

“We had a great meeting with Martin (Snedden) here yesterday (Friday in Wellington), Hockley said.

“We are very involved in that work. I think we have a good influence at Cricket Australia and I think we have a very important role to play around the ICC in terms of driving strategy.

“I think Cricket Australia has been behind a lot of the developments, whether that's the introduction of the World Test Championship. I'm on the FTP working group at the ICC, making sure we keep all three formats healthy and strong. that we expand the game in all areas,” he added.

Pointing to the growth of cricket around the world, Hockley said countries like the United States had also embraced the game and would jointly host the T20 World Cup with the West Indies later this year.

“It's just brilliant to see the T20 World Cup being embraced in the US. I understand that ticket sales were twenty times oversubscribed when they came out.

“So I think cricket has a great opportunity to have a format strategy where all formats play a role and all fit together. That's really the essence of the work that Martin has started. It's the job of all of us as members to work together to ensure we can continue with it,” he added.

Hockley added that Australia had great respect for the World Test Championship and men's Test cricket was its prized asset.

“In practice, it raises the profile of the World Test Championship so that every Test series has context.

“I think we're looking at the economic viability in different areas and how we make sure it's economically viable for the countries where that's not (currently) the case. Still for Australia… men's Test cricket is its most valuable asset. , it's really collaboration.

“The program then tries to configure the calendar to accommodate all three formats,” he concluded.