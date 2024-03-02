Rankings of every SEC quarterback entering the spring





Heading into the 2024 college football season, changes are in store, led by the expanded twelve-team playoff structure, which will create some much-needed parity within a sport that a handful of teams have dominated over the past decade. The SEC will also expand starting in July, with the inclusion of Texas and Oklahoma as the nation's most powerful conference, which has become stronger and more prominent mainly due to high-level quarterback play on nearly every respective roster. For Texas A&M, new head coach Mike Elko has received a gift in the form of incoming junior quarterback Conner Weigman, who missed the Aggie's final eight games in Jimbo Fisher's final season at the helm due to injury, but is now healthy and ready to continue his development under Elko and new offensive coordinator Collin Klein. However, Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers is looking to cement himself as a future NFL first-round pick while the 2024 squad around him is as loaded as ever and looking to go on a championship run in just six months. If we focus on the signal callers who will lead the SEC next season, a slew of newcomers could surprise us, while all eyes will certainly be on players like Ewers, Weigman and Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold. Here are our pre-SEC quarterback rankings ahead of what should be a very entertaining spring football season. 16 Payton Thorne Auburn Tigers

Payton Thorne's passer rating may have been the lowest in the SEC last season, but no one can deny his toughness. With 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in head coach Hugh Freeze's inaugural campaign, Thorne remains the only signal caller on the roster with enough experience to give the Tigers a chance. Get more Auburn news, analysis and opinions about Maroon thread. 15 Brock Vandagriff Kentucky

While the Wildcats desperately need an above-average quarterback to open the offense, much is unknown about presumed 2024 starting QB Brock Vandagriff. During his senior season at Georgia, sitting behind QB Carson Beck, Vandagriff passed for 165 yards and two touchdowns but completed 66% of his passes. A former five-star prospect in the 2021 cycle, the talent is there, but experience will likely be a barrier and the chance for immediate success under center. Get more Kentucky Wildcats news, analysis and opinions UKWildcats Wire. 14 Taylen Green Arkansas razorbacks

With longtime Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson transferring to UCF, former Boise State duel threat Taylen Green will take over. Green's 59.4% completion percentage is very productive on the field and is something new for OC Bobby Petrino to work with, but adjusting to the SEC juggernaut will be something to watch in year one. Get more news, analysis and opinions from Arkansas Razorbacks thread. 13 Lanorris Sellers South Carolina

Unknown to the general public outside of Gamecocks' Nation, quarterback Lanorris Sellers has combined the size with a huge arm to thrive in the SEC. However, the offensive line will need to improve next season to achieve any drastic success. 12 Blake Shapen Mississippi State

With new head coach Jeff Lebby taking over in Starkville, the offense should improve dramatically, and Baylor transfer QB Blake Shapen certainly has the experience, at least on paper. But beyond his arm strength, Shapen's strange decision during his time with the Bears casts doubt on how he will transition to the SEC. 11 Diego Pavia Vanderbilt

I will say this: Vanderbilt may have finally found its quarterback in former New Mexico State signal caller Diego Pavia, who posted a blowout win over the Auburn Tigers last season. With nearly 4,000 yards of total offense in 2023, Pavia may not have an NFL arm, but man oh man can he produce when his number is called. 10 Garrett Nussmeier LSU

Keeping track of players like Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels is tough enough, but so is losing wide receivers Brian Thomas and Malik Nabers, who, like Daniels, are poised to be drafted in the first round in April of the NFL draft. Garrett Nussmeier has the arm and pedigree to get the job done, but lacks experienced playmakers, and the Tiger defense, which is on the verge of being bad again, doesn't bode well. Get more LSU news, analysis and opinions about LSU Tigers Wire. 9 Nico Iamaleava Tenn

Under head coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee's offense has lacked consistency at the quarterback position, outside of the Volunteers' 11-2 finish with QB Hendon Hooker under center. Suppose any player can change course. In that case, it's rising sophomore and former five-star phenom Nico Iamaleava, whose elite attributes could make Tennessee a dark horse contender for the National Championship. Get more Tennessee news, analysis and opinions Full thread. 8 Graham MertzFlorida

Florida could be terrible next season, but quarterback Graham Mertz probably won't be the reason why he's throwing for an impressive 2,903 yards and 20 touchdowns to just three interceptions with a nearly 73% completion percentage. If Florida wants to get back in the win column despite a tough SEC schedule, it's time to let Mertz go. Get more news, analysis and opinions about Florida Gators thread. 7 Jackson Arnold Oklahoma

The Jackson Arnold era for Oklahoma Football is here, and this kid could become one of the next legendary Sooners quarterbacks if the coaching and overall strength in the SEC holds up. Get more Oklahoma Sooners news, analysis and opinions Sooners thread. 6 Conner Weigman Texas A&M

After a season-ending serious foot injury, rising junior quarterback Conner Weigman has already shown he has what it takes to excel in the SEC, but better blocking is needed to reach his full potential next season. on the O-line. Throwing for 979 yards (69% completion rate) and 8 touchdowns in just four games last season was just a taste of what's to come. 5 Brady Cook Missouri

Missouri's lethal combination of quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden III could set the college football world on fire next season, as Cook totaled a whopping 29 touchdowns in 2023. The schedule is tough, but with Cook at the helm, head coach Eli Drinkwitz should sleep well at night. 4 Jaxson Dart Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart is everything a head coach wants in a quarterback; Whether it's his size, touch or toughness on the field, Dart has the tools and team behind him to lead the Rebels to a possible undefeated season in 2024. 3 Quinn EwersTexas

Ewers had his ups and downs last season, but was more than good enough to help the Longhorns reach the CFP playoffs in head coach Steve Sarkisian's third season. Losing two of his best wide receivers to the draft, the transfer portal has been kind to the program, and if the protection holds, Ewers is in for a big year. Get more Texas Longhorns news, analysis and opinions Longhorns wire. 2 Carson Beck Georgia

Georgia's Carson Beck is a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy next season after leading the SEC in passing yards in 2023. As usual, the Bulldogs are loaded from top to bottom and should be even better in the passing game. Get more georgia bulldogs news, analysis and opinions on UGA thread. 1 Jalen Milroe Alabama

A nightmare to defend on the ground and ultimately, through the air, at a more consistent pace, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe may have lost Nick Saban but gained one of the top offensive minds in new Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer. With 35 touchdowns and improvement next season, it could mean the Heisman Trophy returns to Tuscaloosa. Get more news, analysis and opinions about Alabama Roll of tidal wire.

