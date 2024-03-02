Florida Tennis Blanks LSU in SEC opener





BATON ROUGE, LA. No. 19 Florida defeated LSU on Friday night in the SEC conference opener. The Gators defeated the Tigers 4-0 at the LSU Tennis Complex. This win moves Florida to 5-5 overall and 1-0 in conference action. No. 19 Florida defeated LSU on Friday night in the SEC conference opener. The Gators defeated the Tigers 4-0 at the LSU Tennis Complex. This win moves Florida to 5-5 overall and 1-0 in conference action. After moving to 4-5 after dropping their last five games, the Gators entered this game in dominant fashion. Florida Couple, Carly Briggs / Rachel Haan earned its first doubles win by beating Maya Tahan/Gaby Rivera 6-3. Despite Alicia Dudeney / Bente Spee Dropping their match against Florentine Dekker/Aran Teixido Garcia 6-2, the Gators kept their momentum going. Florida took the doubles point after duo Qavia Lopez / Malwina Rowinska defeated Kenna Erickson/Anita Sahdiieva 7-5. The Gators went to singles 1-0 and kept their rhythm going. No.40 Rachel Haan defeated Florentine Dekkers 6-4,6-1, giving Florida the win and increasing their lead 2-0. This win moves Gailis to 6-2 overall. Freshman Qavia Lopez put another win in the win column for the Gators after defeating Maya Tahan 7-5,6-3. This marks Lopez's first SEC singles win and moves her to 5-1 overall. Alicia Dudeney saw her way through a tough battle with Gaby Rivera after losing the first set 6-3. Dudeney did not let that distract her as she won the second 6-1 and forced a third. The junior ran away with the lead and emerged with a 6-2 victory in the third inning, putting Florida up 4-0 against the Tigers. This match had a total of three unfinished singles matches with Florida leading the way. No.57 Carly Briggs Teixido led 6-3.5-2 after losing the first set 1-6. Sarah Dahlstrom was in winning position before ending the match 6-4, 6-5 against Sahdiieva and Rowinska nearly earned her first SEC singles victory with the Gators ahead of Erickson 6-7, 6-4, 5-0 . Singles: (order of finishing 1,5,4) 1. Rachel Haan (UF) final Florentine Dekkers (LSU) 6-4, 6-1

2. Carly Briggs (UF) vs. Aran Teixido (UF) 1-6, 6-3, 5-2 unfinished

3. Sarah Dahlstrom (UF) vs. Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) 6-4, 6-5 unfinished

4. Alicia Dudeney (UF) final Gaby Rivera (LSU) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

5. Qavia Lopez (UF) final Maya Hold (LSU) 7-5, 6-3

6. Malwina Rowinska (UF) vs. Kenna Erickson (LSU) 6-7, 6-4, 5-0 unfinished Doubles: (order of finishing 3,2,1) 1. Malwina Rowinska / Qavia Lopez (UF) final Kenna Erickson/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) 7-5

2.Aran Teixido/Florentine Dekkers(LSU) def. Alicia Dudeney /Bente Speed (UF) 6-2

3. Carly Briggs / Rachel Haan (UF) final Maya Tahan/Gaby Rivera (LSU) 6-3 NEXT ONE: The Gators travel to College Station, Texas this Sunday and take on Texas A&M at the Mitchell Tennis Center. Texas A&M moved to a 9-5 (1-0) record after defeating South Carolina 6-1 on Friday night. FOLLOW THE GATORS

