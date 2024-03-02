Edina gets the top seed, Chanhassen the second in the Class 2A boys hockey state tournament





Edina, ranked third in the final Let's Play Hockey poll of the season, received the Class 2A No. 1 seed on Saturday for next week's boys state hockey tournament. The Hornets (23-4-1) helped themselves to second-place Wayzata in the Section 6 final and Benilde-St. to eliminate in fourth place. Margaret is in the semi-finals. They got help when fifth-ranked Chanhassen upset No. 1 and made Minnetonka undefeated in the Section 2 final. Edina drew Elk River/Zimmerman (18-9-1) for the first round. Chanhassen (23-5) was seeded second and will face Rochester Century/John Marshall (22-4-2). Centennial (19-7-2) earned the third seed and will face Cretin-Derham Hall (17-10-1) in the quarterfinals. The fourth seed was White Bear Lake (20-7-1), and Grand Rapids (17-11-0) landed the fifth seed. They open the tournament against each other in the final match on Thursday. In Class 1A, Hermantown received the top seed, followed by Warroad and then St. Cloud Cathedral. Defending champion Mahtomedi was seeded fourth and Orono fifth. The Minnesota State High School League fields five teams and places the other three teams by blind draw. It is a process that caused frustration two weeks ago, when the format of the girls' hockey tournaments was determined. Top seed Minnetonka drew Maple Grove, which coach Tracy Cassano called the toughest of the three unseeded teams. “The whole process should be more transparent,” Cassano said that day. “You're going to question the High School League system when no one sees anything.” Coaches have proposed placing the fields in groups 1-8, with the least competing against the best in the first round. Both the boys and girls hockey coaching associations have submitted a seeding proposal that will be heard by the MSHSL Board of Directors in June. “I'm really looking forward to seeding all eight teams in the future,” Cassano said during the girls tournament. The boys state tournament begins Wednesday with the Class 1A quarterfinals. The Class 2A tournament begins Thursday. All winners matches will be played at the Xcel Energy Center. This is a breaking news story. Back for updates. Class 2A Quarterfinals Rochester Century/John Marshall (22-4-2) vs. [2] Chanhassen (5-23-0), 11 a.m Cretin-Derham Hall (17-10-1) vs. [3] Centennial (7-19), 1 p.m [1] Edina (23-4-1) vs. Elk River/Zimmerman (18-9-1), 6 p.m. [4] White Bear Lake (20-7-1) vs…. [5] Grand Rapids (11-17-0), 8 p.m Class 1A Quarterfinals New Ulm (23-5-0) vs. [2] Warroad (5-23-0), 11am Northfield (22-4-2) vs. [3] St. Cloud's Cathedral (4/23/1), 1 p.m Alexandria (19-9-1) vs. [1] Hermantown (18-8-2), 6 p.m [5] Orono (20-8-0) vs… [4] Mahtomedi (17-11-0), 8 p.m

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/edina-chanhassen-boys-hockey-state-tournament-seeding-minnesota/600347723/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos