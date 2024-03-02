University of Minnesota Athletics





MINNEAPOLIS The University of Minnesota women's hockey team dropped the first game of the weekend series against Minnesota State 5-4 on Friday evening. The University of Minnesota women's hockey team dropped the first game of the weekend series against Minnesota State 5-4 on Friday evening. Junior Ella Huber recorded a hat trick, the first of her career, in Friday's loss. Freshman Lauren O'Hara scored the other Gopher goal. Junior goalkeeper Skylar Vetter started in net for the Gophers and made 23 saves. Only one goal was scored in the opening stages as O'Hara scored her fourth of the season. The game was tightly contested and low-scoring early on, but play picked up speed in the second and third periods. Huber scored her first of the day about halfway through the second period, but the Mavericks came back with two goals of their own to even things heading into the third. Five goals were scored in the final frame, three of which went to the Mavericks. A goal by Minnesota State with just 1:38 remaining pushed the visitors to a victory. Quotable “Not the result we wanted here tonight. We lacked some detail in our game and discipline in our structure,” said the head coach Brad Frost said. “Unfortunately, when you give up five in a play-off game, it becomes difficult to win. We have to have a short memory and go after it again tomorrow because that's all we're guaranteed.” Remarkable

Ella Huber scores the first hat trick of her college career

Friday marks the fifth time Minnesota has allowed five or more goals in a game this season

Huber records her eleventh multi-point game of the season

Gophers fall to Mavericks for the first time since January 15, 2022 Next one The Gophers and Mavericks meet tomorrow at 2:00 PM for the second game of their first round series. The game will be broadcast on B1G+.

