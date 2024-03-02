Sourav Ganguly's exciting 'March 5' reveal on Rishabh Pant's IPL return | Cricket

Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is all set to return to competitive cricket and work hard in the NCA to regain his fitness ahead of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. The left-hander's return will be a big boost for Delhi Capitals, admits the franchise's Cricket Director Sourav Ganguly. However, the former India captain suggested that DC is still waiting for approval from the NCA and after that they will decide on his availability as captain and wicketkeeper. Rishabh Pant is expected to return to competitive cricket with IPL 2024

Pant was involved in a horrific car accident in 2022 and missed a lot of competitive cricket due to various injuries. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been going through a rough patch and is working hard on his recovery to be back in time for IPL 2024 as Delhi Capitals have included him in their retained list for the season.

Ganguly claimed that it would be great for Delhi Capitals if Pant will be available for the entire season.

“Rishabh coming back fit is a huge asset for us. We hope he plays the full season because he is a very special player. We have worked on a number of domestic players who have done well in all formats. But Rishabh is very important,” says Ganguly. told Times of India.

Meanwhile, the DC's Director of Cricket Operations admitted that the franchise has not yet made a final decision on whether Pant will resume captaincy duties as they are still waiting for clearance from the NCA.

“He has done everything he can to get fit and that is why NCA will release him. Don't release Rishabh until March 5, then we can talk about backups for the captaincy. We will handle him carefully because He has a very long career ahead of him.” “We don't want to push him into excitement. We will see how Rishabh reacts. He will join the camp as soon as NCA gives him permission. We will take it match by match. We cannot predict,” he added.

Australian David Warner was appointed interim captain of Delhi last season in Pant's absence, but the move did not work out well for the team as they finished at ninth on the points table.

Ganguly also pointed out the backup wicketkeeping options for Delhi in case Pant proves unavailable for the gloveman duties.

“In terms of wicketkeeping options, there is Kumar Kushagra. Ricky Bhui has had a very good season. There is Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs,” Ganguly said.