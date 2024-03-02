Cam Newton apologizes for role in viral brawl during youth football tournament

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton apologized Friday for his role in a brawl last weekend with a group of opposing coaches during a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in the Atlanta area.

“To every high school student, to every person of influence, to every individual athlete: use my situation as a way to understand that in one moment and one decision, your life can just change,” Newton said at his speech. podcast. “And I let my emotions get the better of me. And that shouldn't have been necessary. And with that, I apologize to everyone affected by this.

“It started with words and should have ended with words. I am disappointed in myself for allowing it to escalate to what it did and for that I apologize. The truth is this: I, in my position, never should have I have to say myself in that position. That's just the truth. That could have gotten really ugly.”

A short clip of Newton fighting with three other figures went viral on social media shortly after the incident on Saturday. The fight was quickly broken up by security, and Newton and the other sides were subsequently kicked out of the tournament.

Newton said trash talk during a game involving a team from his C1N organization was carried off the football field, leading to the altercation. The match pitted the under-18 7-a-side team from his organisation, C1N, against a team from football training organization TopShelf Performance. A post-match confrontation then turned physical, with TopShelf afterwards claiming that Newton had taken control of the coaches first.

In the video, Newton did not throw any punches and appeared to fend off some attackers. Most social media reactions surrounding the video were not overly critical of Newton, but rather surprise at the fact that neither he nor even his signature elaborate hat appeared to suffer much damage despite fending off multiple attackers at once.

Still, Newton was profuse in his apology during the latest episode of his “4thand1 Show” podcast, expressing his regret to TopShelf coaches Steph Brown and TJ Brown by name, as well as all the players, parents and staff involved in C1N. He confirmed that the TopShelf coaches, who are brothers, coached under him at C1Nwhich added to the tension of the situation.

C1N focuses on developing the skills of young athletes in soccer by providing opportunities to compete at the highest level through 7-on-7 tournaments and other events, according to its website.

Newton often attends the national tournaments to coach and support his players in different age categories, and even organizes some events under the C1N brand.

Newton said he received a call from C1N's president in recent days admonishing him for the incident.

“While he was empathetic to understanding where I was coming from, he simply said, Cam, that can't happen. You mean too much to too many people. Too many people are betting on you keeping their lights on.” .

“I think about the kids who look up to me, and whether they express their appreciation or just stare in amazement, I feel like I've let them down. Because I can't sit up here and say, Hey, buddy, you have to be bigger than that,” and then suddenly I do. That shows you that you always have to be in control of your emotions. And that's where the humanistic side came in. There is no excuse There really isn't, because it could have been a fight. More violence could have resulted. And that is simply not necessary.'

Newton said he also regrets the incident because he believes it perpetuates a stereotype he doesn't like.

“It reflects something that has been pervading Black people for years,” Newton said. “Why does it have to be at a black event? You know what I mean? And I could easily play the victim, and I'm not going to do that. I'm going to hold myself to the same standard.”

C1N is based in Atlanta, Newton's hometown. The 34-year-old Newton, who has not yet officially retired from the NFL, founded the youth sports organization in 2021, the same year he played his last game with the Carolina Panthers. Newton spent most of his career with the Panthers, including a late-career return that year to the team that drafted him first overall in 2011. Newton also spent 2020 with the New England Patriots and then became Tom Brady's first reliever. his departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I'm used to playing in front of 100,000 people and millions watching, and I let one person dictate how I feel? No, I can't do that. But I did that day,” Newton said.

Newton won the 2015 NFL MVP after winning the 2010 Heisman Trophy and leading Auburn to a national championship that year, but his professional football career was also marred by several injuries. Newton briefly made waves last season when he named several renowned NFL quarterbacks, including Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, as “game managers” on his podcast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.