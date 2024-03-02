Women's tennis faces an uphill battle for the state of Texas





RIO GRANDE VALLEY The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's tennis team lost a tough 4-3 battle against the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday at the Orville Cox Tennis Center. UTRGV (5-4) jumped to a 1-0 lead after capturing its second consecutive doubles point. The #1 duo of graduate students Isabelle Bahr and junior Marjorie Souza set the tone with a 6-3 victory on the top court. Texas State tied the session with a 6-2 win on the second court, but the Vaqueros closed quickly on the third court to secure the point. Senior Leah Karren delivered a huge serve reception on match point as she and junior Crystal Dule earned a solid 6-3 victory. The singles matches were closely contested, with the committed fans treated to long and exciting rallies. Souza and sophomores Yaiza Vazquez won their first sets in the first and fourth singles matches. Souza used a good mix of deep volleys and quick forehands to get off to another 6-4 startKiana Graham.Vazquez surpassedSophia Fortunein a lengthy battle, using her firepower to take a 7-6 (7:3) opening set. Texas State took the first sets on the other four courts and quickly tied the match at 1-1 with a 6-2, 6-0 win over No. 3 byEmily Niers. Souza finished off Graham with good play on the top court, winning 6-3 in the second to make it 2-1, Vaqueros. But the Bobcats came back with straight wins on the fifth and sixth courts to take their first lead at 3-2. Vazquez rolled into the start of the second after playing a tough opening set and jumped out to a 5-1 lead. Fortuno attempted a comeback and made it 5-2, but Vazquez finished the fight strongly with her fiery play to win 6-2 and bring the team score to 3-3. All eyes were on Court Two, where Bahr fought in a must-win second setCallie Creath.Creath won the first set 7-5, after the two went back and forth with long rallies and smart tennis. Bahr continued to compete while trailing in the second, but Creath held on to secure the win over Texas State, 6-3 in the frame. The Vaqueros hit the road for a pair of games in California next week, starting with a noon (CT) game at UC Riverside on Tuesday. Full results

Doubles (1, 2, 3) 1. Isabelle Bahr / Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) final Jadeh Chan/Mae McCutcheon (TXST) 6-3

2. Sofia Fortuno/Maria Lora (TXST) def. Yaiza Vazquez / Valentina Urraco (UTRGV) 6-2

3. Leah Karren / Crystal Dule (UTRGV) final Emily Niers/Emma Carr (TXST) 6-3 Singles (3, 1, 5, 6, 4, 2) 1. Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) final Kiana Graham (TXST) 6-4, 6-3

2. Callie Creath (TXST) def. Isabelle Bahr (UTRGV) 7-5, 6-3

3. Emily Niers (TXST) def. Leah Karren (UTRGV) 6-2, 6-0

4. Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) final Sophia Fortuin (TXST) 7-6 (7:3), 6-2

5. Andrea Pineda (TXST) def. Crystal Dule (UTRGV) 6-4, 6-4

6. Maria Lora (TXST) def. Valentina Urraco (UTRGV) 6-4, 6-2

