Lord Botham and discrimination in cricket

Reactions to the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (Holding up a Mirror to Cricket) report, commissioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board, continue to reverberate months after its publication in mid-2023.

Based on evidence from thousands of cricketers, many of whom claimed to have experienced discrimination in the game, the report found much evidence of an elitist and exclusionary culture in English cricket. Racial and other forms of discrimination were described in detail. The report prompted an apology from the ECB's CEO for the crickets' sins regarding the treatment of its players, but there are those who reject its conclusions.

A particularly vocal critic was the legendary English all-rounder Ian Botham, now Baron Botham of Ravensworth in the county of North Yorkshire. Lord Botham, now in the House of Lords, is a staunch Conservative, a monarchist who has long objected to any satirization of the late Queen Elizabeth II, a strong supporter of Britain's exit from the European Union and a lover of the English countryside and his values ​​are embodied in fox hunting, game shooting and the like. He has registered The Telegraph that Soviet-style bureaucracy is ruining the English countryside and that environmental protesters are self-righteous narcissists.

Botham is also an energetic charity fundraiser, especially in relation to childhood leukemia research.

His views on the ICEC report are uncompromising. It's nonsense, he has said, and a total waste of money. He says he read part of the report before throwing it on the ground.

The evidence gathered over several years and the conclusions it led to (and which were accepted by the commissioning organization) were therefore dismissed out of hand. For Botham, discrimination in cricket based on race, gender or class is of little importance.

But on the sports fields of England (and even those of Australia), racist epithets are frequently uttered. They can be heard on the field and on the sidelines in children's sports, but also at the elite level of professional sports. Barriers to advancement, or a lack of encouragement, are placed in the way of some minority individuals. It is difficult to deny that discrimination exists in various forms, often in subtle ways, but denial is common.

Discrimination is a difficult issue, perhaps especially when it is claimed to be a product of racism. In Australia, John Howard has long expressed the view that Australia is not a racist country, yet there are many cases of racism in sport and in society in general, which are regularly reported. In the case of Adam Goodes a few years ago, it was claimed by some that the heavy booing Goodes was subjected to late in his career was simply a response to him being a jerk and expressing his Aboriginality in ways they found inappropriate. It had nothing to do with Aboriginality itself, they said.

Racism is a hallmark of the human condition and present in all societies that are racially diverse. It occurs in sports, in the workplace, on public transport and wherever people of different races come together.

In Australia, fear of Asian immigrants gave us the White Australia Policy, which was enshrined in Commonwealth law for over half a century. Occasionally the bigotry involved was broken by using sport as a platform. An example of this was the 1960s statement by the then Anglican Dean of Melbourne, Stuart Babbage, that West Indian cricketers could play with us but not stay with us. This was a telling indictment of the White Australia policy.

It is all too easy to simply refute something you instinctively disagree with, without careful analysis. We all do it from time to time. Botham did not debate the conclusions of the ICEC report, and Howard did not address the underlying question about the presence of racism in Australian society. Both men stated their positions simply as axioms, without any argument to support them.

Today, many believe that wokeness is the real problem, not discrimination or attempts to dismantle or overcome it. Denial and distraction result in problems being marginalized, making them more difficult to combat in sports and elsewhere.