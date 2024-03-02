No. 6 Michigan State beats Wisconsin to take the Big Ten hockey title

MADISON Lots of shots, not enough finishes.

That was the story for the Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday night. Facing Big Ten leader Michigan State at home and needing a sweep to vault over the Spartans and win the conference title, the Badgers won the statistical battle, but not the game.

Sixth-ranked Michigan State scored a 5-2 victory over No. 4 Wisconsin in front of 13,208 at the Kohl Center despite leading by 20.

However, the Spartans played their best during the final period when graduate student Reed Lebster scored the game winner off an assist from freshman Artyom Levshunov at the 12 minute, 50 second mark of the third period.

Michigan State (22-8-3, 16-5-2, 52 points Big Ten) added two empty-net goals in the final two minutes to earn the final margin of victory.

The final score belied the nature of the game.

It definitely stings, but right after the game, Coach (Mike Hastings) came in and said he was happy with the way we played, senior Mathieu De St. Phalle said. I think we've made a few steps offensively. It's a game of mistakes and something we can definitely learn from.”

The championship is the Spartans' first since winning the CCHA title in 2001. It earns them a first-round bye to the Big Ten Tournament.

Wisconsin (24-9-2, 15-7-1 47) is locked into the No. 2 seed and guaranteed to meet Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament next week.

It was one of those nights where a Badger fan could think what if.

Junior Daniel Laatsch's goal 47 seconds into the game gave UW the early lead, but the Spartans had a 2-1 lead at the first intermission thanks to a pair of lucky breaks.

The first came at 5:28 when Levshunov scored with a shot that just missed off the top of Kyle McClellan's glove.

The Spartans' second goal was even harder to swallow for UW fans. Sophomores Ben Dexheimer and Simon Tassy collided in the neutral zone, Dexheimer lost the puck and Jeremy Davidson capitalized with 1:49 left in the period.

UW had a 19-7 edge in shots on goal, but still trailed.

And to add salt to the wound, Michigan State took advantage of a shift change to score the game winner.

You look at the three that pass us. We haven't seen much of that this year,” Hastings said. “The ebb and flow of what happens in games like this are learning moments and for the most part we have learned a lot of positive moments this year.

As a coach, over time the ones that sting the most are the ones I remember and you learn from them and do that. This group is good at looking in the mirror when things haven't been or resulted in what they wanted, and I don't think that will change tonight.

It took UW a big 5-minute penalty on Spartan freshman Maxim Strbak to tie the game. St. Phalle, who took the penalty, tied the game at 12:33 of the second period.

The Badgers had a power play with 2:56 left, but came up empty after three shots on goal.

These types of missed opportunities haunted UW again in the third period, as Michigan State put the Badgers on their heels with a series of five minutes of quality puck possession to start the period, followed by two power plays over the second five minutes.

Wisconsin, which entered the game ranked second in the nation in penalty kill, did it again, even creating the best chance of the stretch with a short Tassy breakaway that was deflected from freshman Trey Augustine.

He made 44 saves.

We scored two. About forty shots and two goals. We have to be more productive and then make a few more plays when they were there, whether it was with the puck or without the puck.

The next challenge for Wisconsin will be to bounce back and salvage a break. Even though the Big Ten title is out of reach, the team is still playing for NCAA Tournament seeding and momentum entering the postseason.

The Badgers will also play for their seniors. The program will honor eight seniors before the puck drops at 8 p.m

It's something we've been doing all year, De St. Phalle said. We've been in this position before. I think we were all happy with the way we played. I think we played really well offensively and I'll try to carry that momentum tomorrow.