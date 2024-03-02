Table tennis: Nigeria picks teenage sensation Kuti for the 13th African Games





When the table tennis event kicks off on Monday at the 13th African Games, Nigerian teenage sensation Matthew Kuti will be the cynosure of all eyes. The youngster was included in the 10-man contingent listed by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) for the continental sports festival which took place in Accra, Ghana. Kuti, who dominated the local scene in 2023 and won the majority of national tournaments in Nigeria, will make his debut alongside Amadi Umeh and veteran stars such as Quadri Aruna, Olajide Omotayo and Taiwo Mati in the men's events. Kuti set a new national record in December 2023 when he claimed two national titles within 24 hours after emerging as men's singles champion at the first Daniel Ford Tournament and the second Renewed Hope Championships in Lagos. As of December 2023, Kuti is undefeated and has developed into one of the most talented table tennis players in Africa. Also read: Table tennis: Nigeria, Egypt, others prepare for 13th African Games His participation has been praised by table tennis enthusiasts who believe the step Nigeria has taken has been inspiring for others to follow. Also on the women's side, reigning national champion Hope Uduoka made the squad for the trip to Ghana following her dominance in 2023, and she will be joined by another rising star Sukurat Aiyelabegan. Others in the women's team include Edem Offiong, Fatimo Bello and Esther Oribamise. West African University Games champion Uduoka defeated Aiyelabegan in the final of the Renewed Hope tournament to emerge as the national women's singles champion. Her participation will add youthfulness to the female team in Ghana. The coaching team will be led by African legend Segun Toriola, who was recently appointed acting national coach by NTTF following the retirement of former national coach Nosiru Bello. Toriola, who led the team to the last ITTF World Team Championships in Busan, South Korea, will be assisted by Dotun Omoniyi, who has been part of the coaching squad at several tournaments. Join the conversation Opinions Support Ripples Nigeria, stop solutions journalism Balanced, fearless journalism, driven by data, comes at enormous financial costs. As a media platform, we hold leaders accountable and will not trade the right to freedom of the press and freedom of expression for a piece of cake. If you like what we do and are willing to uphold solutions journalism, please donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause. Your support would help ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for social development. Donate now

