Men's basketball falls Friday night at Princeton





Next game: that Penn 2-3-2024 | 19:00 March 02 (Sat) / 7:00 PM bee Penn PRINCETON, NJ Columbia men's basketball fell to Princeton, 84-70, on Friday night at Jadwin Gymnasium. Columbia's top scorer Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 17 of his 19 points in the second half. It was his 18th double-digit performance of the season. The junior guard went 4-9 from three-point range. All six scorers for Princeton (22-3, 10-2) finished in double figures. Caden Pierce had a team-high 19 points as the Tigers moved to 11-0 at home this season. Zavian McLean added 14 points while Josh Odunowo scored 10 for Columbia (13-12, 4-8). Blair Thompson finished just short of a double-double, posting eight points and eight rebounds. Columbia had a 34-25 lead on the glass. McLean dropped seven of Columbia's 11 points in the first six minutes of the game. The Lions led by as many as five during that stretch and took an 11-7 lead into the first media timeout of the evening. Princeton started shooting 3-13 from the floor. Columbia then extended the lead to nine Jaden Cooper drilled back-to-back three-pointers to give the Lions a 21-12 lead with 10:20 left in the first half. The Lions made 10 of their first 20 shots in the 12th minute. Princeton erased the Lions' lead with a Caden Pierce triple and tied the score at 23-23 a few minutes later. The Tigers would eventually take their first lead since the opening minute of the game on a Matt Allocco three-pointer with just under five minutes until halftime. The Tigers flipped the script and went on an 18-4 run over seven minutes in the first part of the half to lead by a game-high 11 points. McLean scored a shot from beyond the arc as the horn sounded, giving Princeton a 41-33 lead at halftime. The senior guard had 12 points at halftime. Princeton controlled the momentum to start the final half, but the Lions would cut the lead to five with 10:42 to play. Down 52-40, Jake Tavroff flushed a one-handed slam dunk, followed by a Blair Thompson and a Rubio De La Rosa three-pointer. Columbia later tried to hold on, but fell by as many as sixteen points in the final minutes of the game. The Tigers closed out the game going a perfect 15-15 from the free throw line. The Lions head to The Palestra on Saturday night to take on Penn in the final road game of the regular season.

