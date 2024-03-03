In Gaza, football is the only escape: Palestine star Mahmoud Wadi on war | Football

On October 7, Palestinian footballer Mahmoud Wadi was recovering from an injury in Egypt as Israel launched its war against Gaza, following the Hamas attacks on southern Israel.

The 29-year-old, from Khan Younis in southern Gaza, has spent the past five months desperately searching for news about the safety of his friends and family in the besieged enclave while traveling with the Palestinian national team.

He lived through three Israeli military attacks on Gaza in 2008, 2012 and 2014 and says he wondered every night if he would make it to dawn.

Wadi, who now lives in Cairo and plays for Arab Contractors in the Egyptian Premier League, was part of the Palestinian squad for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, where the team achieved a historic second round finish.

The al-Fidayi (as the Palestinian team is known to its fans) received passionate support from the crowd of people from different countries, religions and age groups, who turned up in the tens of thousands to support the Palestinian team before their round. -16 elimination by host country and eventual champion Qatar.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Wadi explains how difficult it is to deliver his best performances on the pitch while the war rages at home.

Al Jazeera: What did football mean to you growing up in Gaza?

Wadi: Football is the only escape from the war and the Israeli occupation. Young people and children choose football because it offers distraction from the circumstances. Football makes them feel good. In Gaza we love football. But the wars waged against us in recent years, the harsh economic conditions and the siege that has completely cut off Gaza and its people, prevent children from achieving their goals. [footballing] to dream.

The Israeli occupation always places barriers and obstacles that prevent us from achieving that and unfortunately people are leaving Palestine. We are forced to look elsewhere for options.

Al Jazeera: Why did you leave Gaza and how difficult was that decision?

Wadi: Leaving your country, your homeland, your family and your friends for a better future is not easy. It brings with it a constant feeling of alienation and loneliness. But we make sacrifices for our ambitions. We are people who love life, people who want to live like others and follow our dreams. The difficulty lies in the fact that you are leaving the people you love behind.

Now I live abroad and my family has been exposed to murder, destruction and displacement in Gaza. I left Gaza, my family and friends to play football, but I live in fear and anxiety.

We are not leaving Palestine because it is not a beautiful country. We love our country dearly, but we must look for a better life.

Al Jazeera: What are the problems of being an international footballer for Palestine?

Wadi: In the face of the Israeli occupation and its obstacles, it is not easy to be a footballer. It has a huge impact because you cannot gather players for football camps in Palestine.

Players from Gaza cannot enter the occupied West Bank, and vice versa. There are players outside Palestine who can't get in, and so on. Despite the difficult circumstances, the Palestinian national team is meeting from various places abroad. We have players from the occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip, Palestine 48, from various Palestinian refugee camps in the occupied territories and from the diaspora.

No team in the world can withstand such conditions and participate in a prestigious regional championship [like we have]. This in itself is considered a great Palestinian achievement and a source of pride.

We have always harbored dreams and ambitions, but the occupation is trying to crush our spirit. We have risen from the rubble of three wars to get to where we are today, and we hope to continue on this path. We derive our strength from our people's courage and fortitude.

Al Jazeera: How difficult is it for you to communicate with friends and family back home?

Wadi: It is very difficult, especially when communications are broken in Gaza. Since the war started, I have never left my phone. Whether in Egypt, while traveling with the team or during our training sessions.

One morning my brother disappeared. No one in my family knew anything due to a communication breakdown. I felt very worried during those 10 hours until I heard from him.

This is our situation: a constant feeling of fear and unimaginable circumstances. It's indescribable not to know where your loved ones are, to feel helpless and not being able to do anything. All you can do is pray. Every second of our lives is a test.

Al Jazeera: How do you feel after speaking to your family and friends in Gaza?

Wadi: They try to describe a small part of the reality that they experience every day, but it is very difficult for them to convey their feelings. Words cannot describe the reality of war. Our conversations focus on the harsh and bitter conditions they face. But like everyone in Gaza, they remain courageous.

Al Jazeera: What was it like meeting your family after two months?

Wadi: I met my mother, brothers and their families in Egypt after more than 80 days of war. I had an image in my mind of the ugliness of the war, but when I looked at their weak faces, eyes, weak bodies and white hair, it was much worse than I could imagine.

I have been through three wars. It was scary to spend nights waiting for the bombs to fall and for the roof to crush me, but this war is not the same.

Al Jazeera: What is the last memory of Gaza in your mind?

Wadi: I remember the people, their affection and their bonds of love. It feels great.

My last memory of Gaza was that the sea, the streets, the buildings and the electricity grid were on for eight hours and off for the next eight.

Despite everything, Gaza was developing every day. Clean streets, nice facilities, restaurants, chalets by the sea, that is the image of Gaza that is etched in my memory.

It deserved to preserve its sweetness and beauty. Despite the war, death and destruction, it is still beautiful and will become even more beautiful.

Just as we built it before, we will build it a second time, a third time, and so on.

Al Jazeera: If you could go back to Gaza right now, what would you do?

Wadi: I want to return to Gaza after the war is over and express my condolences to the family of my best friend Hamed, who was martyred in this war. I want to see my brothers and their children, my friends, and I want to see Gaza and what happened to it after all this destruction.

I want to share a piece of their sadness and memories of the war with people. I want to be part of their suffering.

Al Jazeera: How did you feel when you saw the horrific video of Yarmouk Stadium being destroyed by Israeli forces?

Wadi: The Yarmouk Stadium is not the only facility destroyed. There are thousands of mosques, churches, offices, hospitals, universities and schools. Not even a tree or stone has been spared.

I scored a lot of goals at Yarmouk Stadium while hundreds of fans cheered. The image of the tank circling the stadium is still fresh in my memory. There are no words to describe its ugliness. But as gruesome as these scenes are, they are not as gruesome as the deaths of children and the images of them being blown to pieces that we see every day.

I can't forget them for a moment. They live in me.

Al Jazeera: When you step onto the football field, can you take your mind off the war in Gaza?

Wadi: The war affects my family, my friends and my people.

My cousin was tortured. My best friend was tortured. My childhood memories have been destroyed. The occupation has destroyed all lives in Gaza.

Even if someone survives this war, he or she will not be able to live a normal life. There are no jobs, no education, no offices or markets in Gaza. They killed all life there. We cannot forget suffering, but it can motivate us.

The cruelty can be seen in the [Palestinian] team on the field. It reflects the character of the Palestinian people. As players, we motivate ourselves to make people happy, even if just for a moment.

We draw our strength from the suffering and steadfastness of our people.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.