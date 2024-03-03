Women's Hockey Wins Fourth Consecutive MIAC Playoff Championship in Shutout Fashion





SAINT PETER, Minn. For the fourth time in as many years in the tournament, the Gustavus women's hockey team won the MIAC Playoff Championship, emerging victorious in a 2-0 shutout of No. 14 Saint Mary's Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Gusties earn the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament starting next week. The Gusties improve to 22-4-0 this season, becoming only the second team in conference history to win four straight playoff titles. Macy Janssen scored what turned out to be the game winner just seven minutes into the first period. A face-off win by Lily Mortenson ended on the stick of Margot Bettman , who quickly shot at SMU goalkeeper Celeste Rimstad. Janssen grabbed the rebound on the center wall and turned a quick shot the other way, catching Rimstad off guard for the opening goal and a 1-0 lead for Gustie in the first inning. Saint Mary's took the ice in the second period determined to find the equalizer, but was met Katie McCoy between the legs with each step. The Cardinals made several impressive attempts on McCoy, but the fifth-year All-American stood tall in her crease and saved all 12 shots on frame in the second period. Kaitlyn Holland doubled Gustie's lead and ended any hopes of a Saint Mary comeback early in the third period, leaving Gustavus ahead by two just 43 seconds after the break. A pass from Molly McHugh from behind the net found its way to the diving Netherlands in front, who tapped in the second of the match for the eventual 2-0 final. With 2:01 left at the end of the game, a Dutch penalty allowed Saint Mary's to pull Rimstad for a 6-on-4 lead. Two additional skaters were still no match for the Gusties, who were given blocks Hailey Holland And Sophia Coltvet as well as a save from McCoy, to end the game in shutout fashion. The Gusties were defeated 23-17 by the Cardinals, but were able to pick up their 11th team shutout of the season thanks to the efforts of McCoy and the Gustiedefense. Brooke Macht led the offensive efforts with four pucks on net, followed by three off the stick of Mortenson, who collected her 13th assist of the season in the win. The Gusties blocked 11 SMU shots, successfully killed four penalties and dominated in the faceoff circle with a 71 percent winning percentage. The MIAC Playoff title is Gustavus' 15th all-time and earns the team a ticket to the 2024 NCAA Women's Hockey Tournament for the 17th time in program history. Gustavus will learn his next opponent on Sunday at 7:30 p.m., when the NCAA hosts the national tournament field of 2024. Read the full article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gogusties.com/news/2024/3/2/womens-hockey-wins-fourth-consecutive-miac-championship-in-shutout-fashion.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos