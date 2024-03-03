'We are really there for everyone.' Living in Recovery will be a bright spot for people with substance use disorders in the former Flat Burger space | Central Berkshires

PITTSFIELD On an average afternoon at Living in Recovery, people play pool, throw darts and just hang out however they can in a relaxed community space.

The program provides support to people recovering from drug and alcohol use and has been open since October in the space at 75 North St. (although the entrance is on McKay Street), where it took up residence after the Flat Burger Society closed last January.

What had been a dining room now serves as a relaxation room, classroom and meeting room and, most importantly, a supportive space for people to hang out.

“I like to think of it as a Boys & Girls Club, but for people in recovery,” said Julie MacDonald, program director of Living in Recovery.

Opting for a complete renovation, the program has covered seeping art murals with a fresh coat of white paint and installed new furniture, creating a homely atmosphere for visitors.

MacDonald said the site was perfect for the peer recovery support center in part because it was so easy to change things.

Things are always changing because it's peer-driven and peer-led, MacDonald said. In this kind of space, it means that when people come up with ideas and other things they want to do, they're not tied to anything because it's such a flexible space.

Members voted on Living in Recovery's activities and features at community meetings: a pool table was the first thing they asked for for the new meeting place, she said. It also features a platform that transforms it into table tennis.

The center also has laptops for people to surf the Internet, a large-screen television set that allowed the recovery center to host a Sober Bowl party before the big game, and video game systems on standby. Recently, members have also started playing board games and role-playing games.

In some corners of the room there are chairs where people can have quiet conversations. There is a small library with books. There's even a simulated fireplace next to a long sofa in the center of the room.

MacDonald said the center is at its best when members are doing what they want to do and engaging in spontaneous activities.

At the same time, there are opportunities for the members of the centers to express themselves. A stage laden with instruments allows members to jam whenever they want, and the center hosts regular open mic nights. Eventually, the center plans to add a six-burner stove and grill to the bones of the Flat Burger kitchen to prepare communal meals.

On February 25, the space showed its flexibility by becoming an art studio. Erika Eason, volunteer coordinator for Living in Recovery, was especially proud of the work she did as part of Coffee and Canvas, an event where members painted side by side.

One of the recovery centers' members is a painter who guided them through the steps of creating the masterpieces, she said. The class started with yellow, then orange, then threw in a shade of burnt sienna to create a sunset background. Then they added trees, mountains and shadows to bring the whole picture together.

He literally went step by step by step, Eason said. Including the birds and the small trees.

Eason described her teacher as a rock 'n' roll version of Bob Ross, referring to the late paint instructor who was famous for his show on PBS-TV in the 1980s and 1990s, as if Bob Ross and Pantera were having a baby.

His instructions helped other people at the recovery center complete the painting project in about two hours.

It took a while, I couldn't believe it, said intern Wolf Valentin, who aspires to become a recovery coach. People said they had no talent, and we got a bunch of Picassos.

Well, I prefer Dali, but whatever, Eason said.

Or Monet, Valentin shrugged.

Apart from the artists, they were happy with how their work turned out.

MacDonald said activities like the Coffee and Canvas class were fun on the surface, but they also help people build their self-confidence and care for the whole person.

People think they just come here to have fun, MacDonald said. But what really happens is that they rebuild themselves. They say, Wow, I did that, and then it becomes an accumulated experience. If they're going to do something else that they don't think they can do, they go. You know what, I didn't think I could do that either. Let's try.

MacDonald said the center's openness allows people to spend time how they want in the community, which helps develop relationships naturally.

Even the people who aren't ready to talk to a lot of people may be shy, they can still come in and do their own thing, but they're still among people, MacDonald said. Eventually you see them kind of transition into the group where people are, or start talking to someone, and so on.

While the center is intended to give people in recovery a place to hang out in peace, it is open to anyone in the community, especially those who have been affected by substance use in some way.

The center's staff can empathize with the members, regardless of their life experience. Valentin was previously incarcerated for nearly 20 years, he said, and his passion was to help people who may be struggling with addiction find their “non-chaotic home within themselves.”

“I just want to be that little spark in people's lives and show them through my actions that there is another way to live, instead of just surviving,” Valentin said.

MacDonald urged all community members to come along when the center is open, Monday to Thursday from 11am to 8pm, Friday from 11am to 3.30pm and Sunday from 5pm to 8pm.

“We are truly here for everyone,” MacDonald said. Were part of the neighborhood, and hoped that the neighborhood would become part of us.