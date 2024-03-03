Augustana Men's Basketball Falls in Quarterfinals of NSIC Tournament





SIOUX FALLS, SD The Augustana men's basketball program fell an 88-74 game in the NSIC tournament quarterfinals to No. 11 Minnesota Duluth. The Vikings were unable to make up an early second half deficit Poor Graves 24 points scored. In addition to Graves' output, Arman Lewis puts down 18 points, Isaac Fink 13 and Caden Hinker 11. Hinker finished with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds. After a slow start, with just one shot attempt in the first three minutes, the Vikings rolled off a 14-6 stretch while going 4-for-4 from 3-point range. That resulted in a 6-2 deficit and turned into a 16-12 lead in that stretch. Graves dropped by nine points Study Study hit a tree and Arman Lewis a jumper as part of the run. The two teams continued to trade baskets, culminating in a tie at 36 with 3:11 on the clock. From there, the Bulldogs scored 10 straight points to enter halftime with a 46-36 lead. The momentum continued in favor of the No. 11 Bulldogs, opening the second half by increasing to 14 points just four minutes after halftime at 54-40. After a Vikings free throw and a UMD jumper, the largest lead of the game up to that point was 15 points. Augustana then started to push back and pulled within six points of one Isaac Fink old-fashioned 3-point game. The graduate student drove the right side of the lane through from the top of the board while fouling out, making the score 59-53. After a strong defensive stop, the Vikings got the ball back, where Fink was sent to the charity stripe to pull AU within four points at 59-55. The script quickly changed in AU as the Bulldogs went on an 8-0 run to regain a 67-55 lead, forcing a Vikings timeout with 10:09 on the clock. a Caden Hinker layup ended the Bulldogs' run. Back-to-back 3-point baskets brought the Vikings within seven points with just under five minutes on the clock. First it was a Lewis trey for a score of 76-68. Then Graves hit a 3-point basket on the corner for the score of 78-71 with 4:31 on the clock. Minnesota Duluth went on a run again, this time a 7-0 run to end AU's comeback hopes in the final score of 88-74. With a current ranking of No. 9 in the NCAA's Central Region, the Vikings season is believed to be over and unable to advance into the top eight of the rankings. That ends the Vikings record at 19-11 with the careers of Isaac Fink , Poor Graves And Bennett Otto come to an end. –GoAugie.com–

