World cricket prevents West Indies from becoming strong again: CWI CEO slams ICC
Cricket West Indies CEO Jonny Grave has spoken out against the International Cricket Council and the top cricketing nations. In an impassioned tirade, Graves has claimed that world cricket is doing everything it can to ensure that the West Indies will never be strong again.
Grave's comments come immediately after the West Indies' tour of Australia in January-February 2024. In the Test series, the underdog West Indies put in a sensational performance by winning their first Test match in 27 years on Australian soil. Windies drew the Test series 1-1, courtesy of pacer Shamar Joseph, who was on his first tour.
“I think everyone is a bit tired of the phrase – world cricket needs a strong West Indies – when we absolutely feel that world cricket is doing everything it can at almost every level to ensure that West Indies cricket will never be strong again,” West said. Indies CEO Jonny Grave told Daniel Gallan in a podcast.
ICC model broken: CWI CEO
Grave added that ICC's revenue share model was wrong, and that they had increased West Indies' revenues only on paper. Grave claimed that their turnover rate had dropped from 7% to 5% under the current model.
“I think this comes from the frustration that Ian Bishop says in his own words that this is a patronizing tone. If you really want strong West Indies cricket it wouldn't actually be that difficult to do something more. ICC deliver us more money in the headlines, but our turnover rate has dropped from 7% to 5%, which is difficult for us to understand,” Grave added.
“If we're all just looking out for ourselves, are we really acting like a community? Are we putting the best product on the field?” concluded the CEO of the CWI.
AUS vs WI: Test Series
It was an emotional Test series for West Indies as they were counted as underdogs. In fact, former cricketer Rodney Hogg had called the side pathetic and hopeless when he came into the series. Windies captain Kraig Brathwaite hit out at the former player after winning the last Test match at the Gabba.
“I must say we had two words that inspired us in this Test match. Mr Rodney Hogg said we were 'pathetic and hopeless'. That was our inspiration. We wanted to show the world that we are not pathetic. And I have to ask him if these muscles are big enough for him [Shows his biceps]” said Braithwaite.
“We won a test match in Australia. It does a lot for West Indian cricket. It means a lot. It has been a number of years since we won a test match here. But my message to the group is that this is the beginning. It's great, we enjoy this, but this has to continue. I am extremely proud,” Braithwaite added.
CWI made no money: CEO
Jonny Grave also had a hit against the ICC earlier. Grave had claimed that the West Indies were not making any money from the men's and women's Tour of Australia series as most of the revenue had gone to the Australian counterpart.
“The revenue sharing model is completely broken,” Grave said in January. “If we really want to operate as a cricketing community, we are only as strong as the weakest team, and we need to change the mentality of bilateral cricket.”
“CWI has spent over $2 million sending teams to Australia in the last four months and while CA has received all the economic benefits from those series, we have seen zero dollars in return. Is that really fair, reasonable and sustainable?”
“We have a Test team there, an ODI team and a T20I team, which is going to cost us over another million dollars in match fees and air tickets. We spend more on air tickets than anyone in the world.” Graf said. “In percentage terms we will spend more than anyone else on red-ball cricket, so I would argue against any narrative that the West Indies are not interested in Test cricket.”
