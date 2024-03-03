Jerry Schulte, Hall of Fame Rumson-FH football coach, has died at the age of 72





Jerry Schulte, a Hall of Fame football coach who was an integral part of Rumson-Fair Haven's string of record-breaking success over the past 15 years, died Friday evening at the age of 72, according to his son, Rumson head coach Jeremy Schulte. As head coach and assistant with the Bulldogs, the elder Schulte has been part of a run of eight NJSIAA sectional titles since 2010. The eight titles are tied with Toms River North for third-most in Shore Conference history. Schulte was inducted into the Shore Football Coaches Foundation Hall of Fame at the 2023 All-Shore Gridiron Classic, where he also served on the staff of the victorious Monmouth County team under his son. 12/01/2018 – Rumson-Fair Haven / Woodrow Wilson Legendary Rumson-Fair Haven football coach Jerry Schulte has died at the age of 72. (Photo by Richard O'Donnell) Jerry Schulte was the Bulldogs' head coach for six seasons, winning two state titles during his tenure, before Jeremy took over as head coach in 2022. He went 50-15 during his time as head coach, which also included an appearance in a South Group 3 bowl game and a pair of Shore Conference division titles. The elder Schulte then served as an assistant for Jeremy as the Bulldogs won back-to-back sectional titles in 2022 and 2023 and reached the first two NJSIAA Group 2 championship games in history. During Schulte's tenure on the staff, the Bulldogs became only the third team in Shore Conference history to win four consecutive state titles, also reaching the finals in 2017, 2019 and 2021. Before rising to head coach, Jerry Schulte was Rumson's defensive coordinator under Shane Fallon and Bryan Batchler. He was the mastermind behind some of the most impressive defensive performances in the state finals of any Shore Conference team, including a 14-6 win over Weequahic in the 2013 Central Jersey Group 2 finals. Weequahic came in with an average of 39 points per game. Rumson-Fair Haven also won its first sectional title in 2010 with a 13-7 win over a Matawan team that had one of the Shore's top offenses. Before coming to Rumson, Schulte was also head coach at the now-defunct Mater Dei from 1980-1984 and Wall's head coach from 1990-1999. He had a career record of 109-64-1. Schulte graduated in 1970 from Keansburg High School, where he was a standout fullback and middle linebacker, and played collegiately at the now-defunct Upsala College in East Orange before an injury ended his career. He transferred to Monmouth University, where he graduated in 1975. Schulte began his coaching career as an assistant at Keansburg before becoming head coach at Mater Dei. He also was the offensive coordinator at Monmouth Regional from 2000 to 2004 before joining Rumson's staff for the 2005 season. Schulte was also a wrestling coach around the Shore Conference, serving as head coach at Mater Dei Prep, Wall and Monmouth Regional and as an assistant at Wall and Rumson.

