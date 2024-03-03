Gold for Bayley and Shackleton in Kazakhstan – British para table tennis

World number one Will Bayley, the 2023 ITTF Male Para Player of the Year, made a winning start to 2024 and continued his unbeaten run by taking gold in the men's Class 7 singles at the ITTF Astana Para Open in Kazakhstan today with Megan Shackleton winning her third successive title this season by taking gold in the Women's Singles, Class 4. There were also some great signs for the future for the British Para Table Tennis team, with Theo Bishop and Grace Williams winning silver in Men's Class 7 and Women's Class 8 respectively, Chris Ryan took bronze in men's class 2 and a first medal in singles ahead of Romain Simon. with bronze in men's class 3.

Men's class 7

Will Bayley has not lost a match in the men's division 7 since Tokyo 2021, dropping just two points in an opening 3-0 win over Kazakhstan's Mukhadiya Kuangereev, who could not have faced a tougher test on his international debut. He followed that up with a 3–0 win against another newcomer from Kazakhstan, Daniyar Muratov, and, as group one winner and number one seed, received a bye to the semi-finals, where he defeated European bronze medalist Kevin Dourbecker of France 3– 0 defeated.

Theo Bishop had not won a set in his previous three matches against Dourbecker and when the Frenchman took the first set he seemed on his way to another 3-0 victory, but Bishop fought back superbly to take a tight second set 15-13 and went on to take the next two 11-7 11-6 for a 3-1 victory over the world number 13. He finished top of the group after a 3-0 win over Aidos Mukashev of Kazakhstan and advanced to the semi-finals with a 3-0 win against Daniyar Muratov of Kazakhstan.

Michal Deigsler had won the three previous encounters in five sets, most recently at the European Championships last year, and it again went to a deciding set, but this time it was Bishop who won 12-10 and defeated the number 14 defeated the world from Poland by 3. 2.

That set up an all-GB final with Bayley at his ruthless best in a 3-0 win.

I'm very happy to win another gold, Bayley said, and continue my winning run. I thought this was one of my best tournaments in terms of professionalism. I was very focused and didn't give away many points. Kevin and Theo are both clumsy and effective players so I was happy to win both matches comfortably, although I haven't really slept for three days so I'm grateful and quite surprised to be playing so well.

After impressing to reach the European quarter-finals, this was a first final and a first medal in singles for 20-year-old Bishop.

“I am very happy with the way I played this tournament,” he said. I've had some tough tournaments lately and close losses, so when I played Dourbecker in my first match I was quite nervous as I've lost convincingly to him a few times. I also feel good about my match with Deigsler. I lost to him three times in the fifth, so I knew I had the match to win, but I was just desperate to get that monkey off my back and finally get over the line. I was down 8-2 and 9-5 in the fifth, but I never lost hope or stopped fighting and it paid off in the end. It's great to finally have my first singles medal and an honor to play Will in the final, hopefully this is the first of many.

Ladies class 4 RR

Megan Shackleton was given a walkover in her first match against Yoleidy Johana Fernandez Andrade of Venezuela, winning 3-0 against individual neutral athlete Irina Voronina, who last competed in 2019. Shackleton earned her third consecutive gold medal in the round-robin class with 3-0 victories against Saule Aidarkhanova and Alexandra Stepanova, both from Kazakhstan.

“I'm glad I came here and did what I had to do as a top seed,” Shackleton said. It was nice to use the games and build up towards Italy next week and hopefully the good form continues. Winning three tournaments was a great start to the year, but my main focus is to keep improving, take each match as it comes, keep pushing and hopefully get over the line for Paris.

Ladies class 8

Grace Williams won a tight first set 14-12 against Balziya Tash but took the next two sets 11-4 11-7 to complete a 3-0 victory over the world number 30 from Kazakhstan and her place in the semi-finals with a 3-0 win against unranked Kamilla Issayeva from Kazakhstan. Lucie Hautiere led their head-to-head matches 8-1, but Williams had won their most recent match at the European Championships, coming back from 2-1 down to beat the world number 11 from France 3-2, 11-7 in the deciding set.

In the final she faced Elena Litvinenko, who competed as an individual neutral athlete, and the former world number five and two-time European medalist was a 3–0 winner.

I haven't played Litvinenko before, Williams said, so it was a new experience and good to get that under my belt for future tournaments. Until the final I felt that I played very well and adapted to different styles and incorporated my playing style into the matches. It was good to get the win over Lucie and I'm happy to be making progress.

Men's class 2

Chris Ryan showed all his fighting qualities and determination to overcome a tough five-set battle against individual neutral athlete Rasul Nazirov, competing for the first time since the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Ryan won the first two sets before Nazirov leveled at 2-2 and looked to have the momentum, but the former GB Wheelchair Rugby captain took the deciding set 11-6 for a 3-2 victory.

He followed that with a more comfortable 3-0 win against Khamit Dostakhin from Kazakhstan and advanced to the knockout phase as group winner after a 3-0 win against 40-year-old newcomer Bereket Akzhigitov from Kazakhstan. A 3-0 win against another Kazakhstani player Ardak Nurmagambetov put him through to the semi-finals and a rematch with world number four Luis Rodrigo Bustamante Flores, who defeated Ryan twice at last month's Brazilian Open. It was much more exciting today, Ryan won the first set 15-13 and then fought back to level at 2-2 before the Para Pan American champion from Chile used all his experience to take the deciding set for a 3-2 victory.

I think I have to be happy with my singles results, Ryan said. It's always hard to lose in five sets, but it was probably my best performance. I think the game shows that I'm getting closer to the top players, which is my ultimate goal. The victory over Nazarov showed good character and more progression. I'm looking forward to the doubles match I'm playing now with my teammate Romain.

Men's class 3

Romain Simon was beaten 3-0 by world number 11 Youngbok Baek, the silver medalist of the Tokyo team from the Republic of Korea, but then recovered from losing the first set to beat Darkhan Tilemissov of Kazakhstan 3-1 . Simon secured a place in the knockout stages with a 3-0 victory over Murat Japabayev, the 47-year-old from Kazakhstan who last competed in the Asian Para Games in 2014.

He defeated another player from Kazakhstan, Kenges Koniyev, 3-1 in the quarter-final and took bronze after losing his semi-final 3-0 to Sylvain Noel, the former European team silver medalist from France.

Overall, I'm happy with the way I'm progressing, Simon said, as he learned to be consistent and be more positive when I played. Sometimes I think about it too much and go into my shell, so allowing myself to express myself helps. I'm a little disappointed in myself, not because I lost in the semi-finals, but because I didn't have to push the guy very hard to beat me. So I think this is the next level and when I play against the better players I really have to try my best to make myself hard to beat. I'm very happy to have won my first singles medal and hopefully I can use this as a stepping stone to further progress.

Men's class 6

Martin Perry lost his first match 3-0 to Para PanAmerican Games bronze medalist Cristian Dettoni of Chile, but kept himself in contention with a 3-1 victory against 16-year-old Igor Khudyakov of Kazakhstan. In his final group match, he faced individual neutral athlete Alexander Esaulov, the former world number two who last competed at the European Championships in 2019 when he lost to Perry in five sets. It was another exciting match and Perry led 2-1, but Esaulov came back level at 2-2 and took the deciding set 11-7.

Men's class 8

Ryan Henry twice drew level with Poland's Maksym Chudzicki, but lost in the deciding set 11-6 to the Paralympic, world and European bronze medalist who won 3-2. Henry bounced back from that disappointment with a 3-0 win against Sanzhar Kalman of Kazakhstan, but failed to progress after losing 3-0 to 21-year-old Ali Makhulbekov of Kazakhstan, silver medalist at last year's Saudi Para Open.

“I had some tough competition,” Henry said. I'm disappointed with the results, but I feel like I played well at times, especially in my match against Chudzicki, but I just couldn't get over the line. I have a lot of things I need to work on and I look forward to putting in more work, both on and off the table, to come back stronger and hopefully get better results in my next match.

Men's class 5

Self-funded Simon Heaps started well against Tommy Urhaug to take the first set, but the world number three and former world and Paralympic champion from Norway came back to win 3-1. Heaps failed to progress after a 3-1 defeat to Agus Sutanto of Indonesia, the former Asian Para Games gold medalist.