12 Men's Basketball Tops #5 Marquette on Senior Day, 89-75

Next game: at Villanova 3/9/2024 | 1:30 p.m FOX 1620 The Region; 101.9 FM The barrel March 09 (Sat) / 1:30 PM bee Villanova History

OMAHA, born — Baylor Scheierman had a season-high 26 points and 16 rebounds as No. 12 Creighton men's basketball posted an 89-75 victory over shorthanded and fifth-seeded Marquette on Saturday, March 2. The win gave Creighton multiple wins among Top 5 programs in the same season for the first time in team history.

Creighton's seniors, including Scheierman, Ryan Kalkbrenner , Francisco Farabello And Steven Asworth combined for 61 of CU's 89 points. Trey Alexander had 18 points and a career-high 11 assists, becoming the first Bluejay with consecutive points/assists double-doubles since Maurice Watson Jr. in 2016. Creighton (22-8, 13-6 BIG EAST) shot 54.1 percent from the floor and made 13 of 32 three-pointers (40.6 percent). The Jays also won the rebound battle 35-28, won the bench points battle 16-6 and outscored MU 11-4 in fast break points.

Marquette (22-7, 13-5 BIG EAST) was led with 23 points from Kam Jones and 21 from David Joplin. The Golden Eagles played without reigning BIG EAST Player of the Year Tyler Kolek (oblique) and star forward Oso Ighodoro (illness). The Golden Eagles shot 46.9 percent from the field, 31.0 percent from deep and committed 6 of 10 foul shots.

The match featured nine lead changes in the first seven minutes for one Mason Miller three-pointer gave CU an 18-16 lead, and the Jays would not trail for the rest of the afternoon. A pair of Alexander's three-pointers 29 seconds apart moved the CU margin to 28-21 and forced a timeout for the visitors. The Jays led 42-34 before the Golden Eagles outscored CU 6-0 in the final two minutes of halftime, cutting the CU lead to 42-40 at the break.

After MU tied the score at 44-all on a thunderous dunk by Joplin with 17:23 to play, CU began to pull away with a 16-6 run that included points from four different men as the lead reached double figures (60-6). 50) for the first time. The Golden Eagles weren't done yet, rallying within one at 63-62 with 8:58 left on a three-ball from Jones before CU made its final push. A dunk by Kalkbrenner and two free throws by Scheierman put CU ahead 67-62, beginning a stretch that saw 26 straight Bluejay points scored by the senior class. The highlight of that run was a four-possession series with one trifecta from Farabello and three from Scheierman that put the Jays ahead 81-69 with just over two minutes remaining.

Moments after Kalkbrenner's fifth and final block of the day, Creighton called a timeout as all four seniors who played, as well as junior guard Alexander, checked out at home for the final time in 2023-2024.

Creighton closes the regular season this Saturday at 1:30 PM Central when it visits Villanova in a game that will be televised nationally on FOX.