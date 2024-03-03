Sports
#12 Men's Basketball Tops #5 Marquette on Senior Day, 89-75
OMAHA, born — Baylor Scheierman had a season-high 26 points and 16 rebounds as No. 12 Creighton men's basketball posted an 89-75 victory over shorthanded and fifth-seeded Marquette on Saturday, March 2. The win gave Creighton multiple wins among Top 5 programs in the same season for the first time in team history.
Creighton's seniors, including Scheierman, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Francisco Farabello And Steven Asworthcombined for 61 of CU's 89 points. Trey Alexander had 18 points and a career-high 11 assists, becoming the first Bluejay with consecutive points/assists double-doubles since Maurice Watson Jr. in 2016. Creighton (22-8, 13-6 BIG EAST) shot 54.1 percent from the floor and made 13 of 32 three-pointers (40.6 percent). The Jays also won the rebound battle 35-28, won the bench points battle 16-6 and outscored MU 11-4 in fast break points.
Marquette (22-7, 13-5 BIG EAST) was led with 23 points from Kam Jones and 21 from David Joplin. The Golden Eagles played without reigning BIG EAST Player of the Year Tyler Kolek (oblique) and star forward Oso Ighodoro (illness). The Golden Eagles shot 46.9 percent from the field, 31.0 percent from deep and committed 6 of 10 foul shots.
The match featured nine lead changes in the first seven minutes for one Mason Miller three-pointer gave CU an 18-16 lead, and the Jays would not trail for the rest of the afternoon. A pair of Alexander's three-pointers 29 seconds apart moved the CU margin to 28-21 and forced a timeout for the visitors. The Jays led 42-34 before the Golden Eagles outscored CU 6-0 in the final two minutes of halftime, cutting the CU lead to 42-40 at the break.
After MU tied the score at 44-all on a thunderous dunk by Joplin with 17:23 to play, CU began to pull away with a 16-6 run that included points from four different men as the lead reached double figures (60-6). 50) for the first time. The Golden Eagles weren't done yet, rallying within one at 63-62 with 8:58 left on a three-ball from Jones before CU made its final push. A dunk by Kalkbrenner and two free throws by Scheierman put CU ahead 67-62, beginning a stretch that saw 26 straight Bluejay points scored by the senior class. The highlight of that run was a four-possession series with one trifecta from Farabello and three from Scheierman that put the Jays ahead 81-69 with just over two minutes remaining.
Moments after Kalkbrenner's fifth and final block of the day, Creighton called a timeout as all four seniors who played, as well as junior guard Alexander, checked out at home for the final time in 2023-2024.
Creighton closes the regular season this Saturday at 1:30 PM Central when it visits Villanova in a game that will be televised nationally on FOX.
COMMENTS: Creighton honored its 1973-74 team at halftime. That team reached the Sweet 16 and also picked up a win over a Top 10 Marquette team…Creighton is the first BIG EAST team with multiple Top 5 wins in two weeks since St. John's in February 2018…Creighton earned a top three finish in the 2024 BIG EAST Tournament…Creighton has now recorded three or more Top 25 wins in seven of the past eight seasons, having never done it once before…Creighton ended the season 14-2 at home, with the two losses coming by a combined three points…Creighton has won its last home game in 26 of the last 29 regular seasons…Creighton has now won 22 games or more in five consecutive seasons… Ryan Kalkbrenner grabbed four offensive rebounds, giving him 157 for his career and passing Doug McDermott's CHI Health Center Omaha record of 155… Kalkbrenner also had five blocks to break his own CHI Health Center Omaha single-season record with 41.. . Ryan Kalkbrenner connected Baylor Scheierman And Trey Alexander more than 500 points this season. They are only the second Bluejay trio to ever do that in the same year, following Ray Yost, Eddie Cole and Elton Tuttle in 1953-54… Trey Alexander passed Bob Gibson and now ranks 25th in Creighton history with 1,288 career points… The win was Creighton's 14th Top 10 victory under Greg McDermottafter CU had just five total before his arrival…Creighton is now 38-52 against Top 25 teams under Greg McDermottwho has 30 more Top 25 wins than any other CU coach… Creighton improved to 5-3 all-time in games between Top 12 teams, and 3-1 at home… Creighton trailed by 26 total: 23 in the past nine Senior Day games…No. No. 5 Marquette was the first Creighton team to host on Senior Day since beating No. 8 Seton Hall in 2020… Baylor Scheierman has made a three-pointer in 18 straight games and scored 10 or more points in 15 straight games… Ryan Kalkbrenner owns 10 or more points in 17 consecutive games and eight or more points in 53 consecutive games… Since 2003, the only player besides Baylor Scheierman (twice) with a double-double on a Senior Day honoring them came in 2016, when Geoffrey Groselle did it… Creighton improved to 5-0 on FOX this season.
