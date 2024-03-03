UCLA Football adds Eric Bieniemy to its coaching staff

Two-time Super Bowl champion Eric Bieniemy, who has helped orchestrate some of the NFL's most prolific offenses, was named associate head coach and offensive coordinator for UCLA Football on Saturday.

Bieniemy has 23 years of coaching experience at the collegiate and professional levels, including 16 of the past 18 in the NFL. His hiring also marks a return to Westwood for the former Los Angeles-area prep standout who coached UCLA's running backs from 2003 to 2005. Bieniemy has reached the pinnacle at both levels, winning two Super Bowls and coaching for the Kansas City Chiefs a total of three times, playing on another team as a member of the San Diego Chargers and starring for the University of Colorado in the build-up to a win. National Championship.

“Having one of the most innovative offensive minds in football join our staff speaks volumes about the type of program we are building here at UCLA,” the head coach said The Shaun Foster . “Coach Bieniemy's belief in our pillars shone through our conversations and confirmed that he was the right man to not only help us develop an explosive approach on the field, but also to help leaders off it.”

Bieniemy last served as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders in 2023. Over the previous five seasons, he led some of the most productive offenses in league history while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City captured the Super Bowl LVII and LIV championships and reached Super Bowl LV during his tenure.

The 2022 Chiefs led the NFL in total yards per game (413.6), passing yards (5,062), scrimmage touchdowns (59) and points per game (29.2) en route to the nation's third Super Bowl title their franchise and second in four years. For the 2021 and 2020 campaigns, Kansas City ranked third or better in first downs (first both years), total yards per game (first in 2020) and yards after the catch (first both years), while averaged 28.2 and 29.6 points per game, respectively. . The Chiefs finished atop the AFC West every year. Bieniemy sat in the offensive coordinator's chair.

The 2019 Super Bowl champions recorded top-10 finishes in total yards per game (379.2, sixth), passing yards per game (281.1, fifth), yards per play (6.22, second) and points per game (28.2, fifth). That followed a 2018 season in which Kansas City scored the third-most points ever, with 565. Patrick Mahomes became only the second quarterback in league history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, joining Peyton Manning.

In the five years before that, Bieniemy coached the Chiefs' running backs. From 2006 to 2010, he held the same position for the Minnesota Vikings. His star students included Kareem Hunt, Jamaal Charles, Adrian Peterson and Chester Taylor. Hunt totaled 1,327 rushing yards in the NFL in 2017, while Charles scored a total of 19 touchdowns in the league in 2013. Taylor piled up 1,216 yards on the ground in 2006, while Peterson eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark each of the next four years. . Peterson defeated NFL ball carriers with 1,760 rushing yards in 2008. He received the Bert Bell Award as the league's best player.

Before entering professional coaching, Bieniemy was the running backs coach at UCLA for three years, adding the title of recruiting coordinator in 2005. Maurice Jones-Drew recorded one of the best three-year stretches of a Bruin running back under Bieniemy, posting 1,007 rushing yards on 6.3 yards per carry in 2004 and earning All-America acclaim in 2005 as a kick returner. Jones-Drew set the school single-game record with 322 rushing yards at Washington in 2004.

Bieniemy got his start in college coaching at his alma mater, Colorado, in 2001. He served in that role for two years, with the Buffaloes achieving a top-10 finish in rushing each year, and later returned to CU for another two year. years (2011, 2012) as offensive coordinator. Bieniemy was an assistant coach at Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver in 2000.

Bieniemy was inducted into the CU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010 and completed his collegiate career as the program's all-time leader in rushing yards (3,940), carries (699), all-purpose yards (4,351) and scoring (254 points). In 1990, he was unanimously voted All-America and Big Eight Offensive Player of the Year, while finishing third in the Heisman Trophy and voting for the Buffaloes, who earned the AP national championship with an 11-1-1 record. Bieniemy was then selected in the second round of the 1991 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers. His nine-year professional career also included stops in Cincinnati (1995-98) and Philadelphia (1999). Over the course of his 142-game NFL career, Bieniemy rushed for 1,589 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 146 passes for 1,223 yards. He appeared in Super Bowl XXIX with San Diego.

At Bishop Amat High School in La Puente, California, Bieniemy rushed for 2,002 yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior, earning All-America recognition.

Bieniemy and his wife Mia have two sons, Eric III and Elijah.

BIENIEMY'S COACHING EXPERIENCE

2000 Assistant coach, Thomas Jefferson HS (Denver)

2001, 2002 Running Backs coach, Colorado

2003, 2004 Running Backs coach, UCLA

2005 Running Backs Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, UCLA

2006-09 Running Backs coach, Minnesota Vikings

2010 Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach, Minnesota Vikings

2011, 2012 Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach, Colorado

2013-2017 Running Backs Coach, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive Coordinator 2018-2022, Kansas City Chiefs

2023 Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator, Washington Commanders