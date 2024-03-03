Women's tennis falls to Texas Tech, 4-2 – UCF Athletics





ORLANDO – The UCF women's team fought hard, but fell 4-2 to Texas Tech in the second Big 12 Conference game of the season on Saturday afternoon. The doubles match started slowly for the Knights, with the three doubles courts trading up and down. The tandem of Noel Saidenova and Anique Kattenberg suffered their first loss since January 28, narrowly falling 6-4 to Texas Tech's seventh pair. The first-year duo Olivia Lincer and Mihaela Tsoneva crashed early, trailing 3-0 on court three. The duo earned a hold and moved to 3-1, and the momentum was all Knights from then on. Lincer and Mihaela lost just one extra match in the march to the 6-4 victory, their first as a doubles match. Like the conference opener on Thursday, the doubles point came down to a tiebreak on court two between Sophia Biolay and Jantje Tilbuerger. The pair battled back and forth, but fell 7-6(4) to secure the doubles point for the Red Raiders. The singles momentum was split between the teams, with UCF taking the first set on courts two, three and four and Texas Tech winning on courts one, five and six. The Red Raiders won the match on court six, as the Knight was forced to retire at 6-0, 1-0, to take a 2-0 lead in the match. Kattenberg fell on court five, 6-4, 6-2, bringing Texas Tech within one point of the match. Biolay, who is ranked 121st in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association polls, continued her four-match win streak with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory on court two to put the Knights on the board. Tilbuerger came out with a hot start, beating her opponent 6-0 in the first set. The second set proved more difficult, but the sophomore persevered and earned her second win of the season with the 6-0, 6-4 victory on court four. The match was decided on court one, when Lincer was defeated by No. 59 Cristina Tiglea, 6-4, 6-2. The final match remained unfinished, with Saidenova leading 6-1, 3-6, 3-0 as court three remained unfinished. NEXT ONE The Knights travel for their first conference road trip next weekend, taking on Baylor on Friday night before traveling to Fort Worth to take on TCU on Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ucfknights.com/news/2024/03/2/womens-tennis-falls-to-texas-tech-4-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos