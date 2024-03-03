Sports
Men's Frozen Four 2024: College Hockey Championship Bracket, Scores, Schedule
The 2024 men's ice hockey tournament starts with the selection show on Sunday, March 24. The champion selections and matchups for the tournament will be announced live on ESPNU at 7:00 PM ET.
The tournament begins on March 28 with regionals and concludes on April 11 and 13 at the Men's Frozen Four in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
2024 DI Men's Ice Hockey Tournament Bracket
Here's a look at the entire 2024 DI men's hockey tournament:
Click or tap here to view the full .PDF
Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket
2024 DI Men's Ice Hockey Tournament Schedule
Regional | March 28-31
- Maryland Heights Regional
- Regional Providence
- Sioux Falls Regional
- Springfield Regional
Men's frozen four | April 11 and 13
- Semi-finals, April 11
- National Championship, April 13
DI Men's Ice Hockey Championship History
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|SECOND PLACE
|HOST OR SITE
|2023
|Quinnipiac (34-4-3)
|Rand Pecknold
|3-2 (OT)
|Minnesota
|Tampa, Fla.
|2022
|Denver (31-9-1)
|David Carl
|5-1
|State of Minnesota
|Boston, Mass.
|2021
|Massachusetts (20-5-4)
|Greg Carvel
|5-0
|St. Cloud State
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2019
|Minnesota Duluth (29-11-2)
|Scott Sandelin
|3-0
|Massachusetts
|Buffalo, NY
|2018
|Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3)
|Scott Sandelin
|2-1
|Our lady
|St. Paul, Min.
|2017
|Denver (33-7-4)
|Jim Montgomery
|3-2
|Minnesota Duluth
|Chicago, Ill.
|2016
|North Dakota (34-6-4)
|Brad Berry
|5-1
|Quinnipiac
|Tampa, Fla.
|2015
|Providence (26-13-2)
|Nate Leaman
|4-3
|Boston University
|Boston, Mass.
|2014
|Union (NY) (32-6-4)
|Rick Bennett
|7-4
|Minnesota
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|2013
|Yale (22-12-3)
|Keith Allen
|4-0
|Quinnipiac
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2012
|Boston College (33-10-1)
|Jerry York
|4-1
|Ferris stands
|Tampa, Fla.
|2011
|Minnesota Duluth (10/26/6)
|Scott Sandelin
|3-2 (among others)
|Michigan
|St. Paul, Min.
|2010
|Boston College (29-10-3)
|Jerry York
|5-0
|Wisconsin
|Detroit, Mich.
|2009
|Boston University (35-6-4)
|Jack Parker
|4-3 (among others)
|Miami (Ohio)
|Washington DC
|2008
|Boston College (25-11-8)
|Jerry York
|4-1
|Our lady
|Denver, Colo.
|2007
|Michigan State (26-13-3)
|Rick Comley
|3-1
|Boston College
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2006
|Wisconsin (30-10-3)
|Mike Eaves
|2-1
|Boston College
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
|2005
|Denver (32-9-2)
|George Gwozdecky
|4-1
|North Dakota
|Columbus, OH
|2004
|Denver (27-12-5)
|George Gwozdecky
|1-0
|Maine
|Boston, Mass.
|2003
|Minnesota (8/30/9)
|Don Lucia
|5-1
|New Hampshire
|Buffalo, NY
|2002
|Minnesota (32-8-4)
|Don Lucia
|4-3 (among others)
|Maine
|St. Paul, Min.
|2001
|Boston College (33-8-2)
|Jerry York
|3-2 (among others)
|North Dakota
|Albany, NY
|2000
|North Dakota (31-8-5)
|Daan Blais
|4-2
|Boston College
|Providence, RI
|1999
|Maine (31-6-4)
|Shawn Walsh
|3-2 (among others)
|New Hampshire
|Anaheim, California.
|1998
|Michigan (32-11-1)
|Gordon “Red” Berenson
|3-2 (among others)
|Boston College
|Boston, Mass.
|1997
|North Dakota (31-10-2)
|Daan Blais
|6-4
|Boston University
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
|1996
|Michigan (33-7-2)
|Gordon “Red” Berenson
|3-2 (among others)
|Colorado College
|Cincinnati, OH
|1995
|Boston University (31-6-3)
|Jack Parker
|6-2
|Maine
|Providence, RI
|1994
|Lake Superior State (10/31/4)
|Jeff Jackson
|9-1
|Boston University
|St. Paul, Min.
|1993
|Maine (42-1-2)
|Shawn Walsh
|5-4
|Lake Superior State
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
|1992
|Lake Superior State (30-9-4)
|Jeff Jackson
|5-3
|#Wisconsin
|Albany, NY
|1991
|Northern Michigan (38-5-4)
|Rick Comley
|8-7 (3ot)
|Boston University
|St. Paul, Min.
|1990
|Wisconsin (36-9-1)
|Jeff Sauer
|7-3
|Colgate
|Detroit, Mich.
|1989
|Harvard (31-3)
|Bill Cleary
|4-3 (among others)
|Minnesota
|St. Paul, Min.
|1988
|Lake Superior State (33-7-6)
|Frank Anzalone
|4-3 (among others)
|St. Laurens
|Lake Placid, NY
|1987
|North Dakota (40-8)
|Johannes 'Gino' Gasparini
|5-3
|State of Michigan
|Detroit, Mich.
|1986
|Michigan State (34-9-2)
|Ron Mason
|6-5
|Harvard
|Providence, RI
|1985
|Rensselaer (35-2-1)
|Mike Addesa
|2-1
|Providence
|Detroit, Mich.
|1984
|Bowling green (34-8-2)
|Jerry York
|5-4 (4ot)
|Minnesota Duluth
|Lake Placid, NY
|1983
|Wisconsin (33-10-4)
|Jeff Sauer
|6-2
|Harvard
|Grand Forks, ND
|1982
|North Dakota (35-12)
|Johannes 'Gino' Gasparini
|5-2
|Wisconsin
|Providence, RI
|1981
|Wisconsin (27-14-1)
|Bob Johnson
|6-3
|Minnesota
|Duluth, Minn.
|1980
|North Dakota (31-8-1)
|Johannes 'Gino' Gasparini
|5-2
|Northern Michigan
|Providence, RI
|1979
|Minnesota (32-11-1)
|Herb Brooks
|4-3
|North Dakota
|Detroit, Mich.
|1978
|Boston University (30-2)
|Jack Parker
|5-3
|Boston College
|Providence, RI
|1977
|Wisconsin (37-7-1)
|Bob Johnson
|6-5 (among others)
|Michigan
|Detroit, Mich.
|1976
|Minnesota (28-14-2)
|Herb Brooks
|6-4
|Michigan technology
|Denver, Colo.
|1975
|Michigan Tech (32-10)
|John MacInnes
|6-1
|Minnesota
|St. Louis, Mo.
|1974
|Minnesota (12/22/6)
|Herb Brooks
|4-2
|Michigan technology
|Boston, Mass.
|1973
|Wisconsin (29-9-2)
|Bob Johnson
|4-2
|#Denver
|Boston, Mass.
|1972
|Boston University (26-4-1)
|Jack Kelley
|4-0
|Cornell
|Boston, Mass.
|1971
|Boston University (28-2-1)
|Jack Kelley
|4-2
|Minnesota
|Syracuse, NY
|1970
|Cornell (29-0)
|Ned Harkness
|6-4
|Clarkson
|Lake Placid, NY
|1969
|Denver (26-6)
|Murray Armstrong
|4-3
|Cornell
|Colorado Springs, Colorado.
|1968
|Denver (28-5-1)
|Murray Armstrong
|4-0
|North Dakota
|Duluth, Minn.
|1967
|Cornell (27-1-1)
|Ned Harkness
|4-1
|Boston University
|Syracuse, NY
|1966
|Michigan State (16-13)
|I love Besson
|6-1
|Clarkson
|Minneapolis, Minnesota.
|1965
|Michigan Tech (24-5-2)
|John MacInnes
|8-2
|Boston College
|Providence, RI
|1964
|Michigan (24-4-1)
|Allen Renfrew
|6-3
|Denver
|Denver, Colo.
|1963
|North Dakota (22-7-3)
|Barry Thorndycraft
|6-5
|Denver
|Boston, Mass.
|1962
|Michigan Tech (29-3)
|John MacInnes
|7-1
|Clarkson
|Utica, NY
|1961
|Denver (30-1-1)
|Murray Armstrong
|12-2
|St. Laurens
|Denver, Colo.
|1960
|Denver (27-4-3)
|Murray Armstrong
|5-3
|Michigan technology
|Boston, Mass.
|1959
|North Dakota (20-10-1)
|Bob Mei
|4-3 (among others)
|State of Michigan
|Troy, NY
|1958
|Denver (24-10-2)
|Murray Armstrong
|6-2
|North Dakota
|Minneapolis, Minnesota.
|1957
|Colorado College (25-5)
|Thomas Bedecki
|13-6
|Michigan
|Colorado Springs, Colorado.
|1956
|Michigan (20-2-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|7-5
|Michigan technology
|Colorado Springs, Colorado.
|1955
|Michigan (18-5-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|5-3
|Colorado College
|Colorado Springs, Colorado.
|1954
|Rensselaer (18-5)
|Ned Harkness
|5-4 (among others)
|Minnesota
|Colorado Springs, Colorado.
|1953
|Michigan (17-7)
|Vic Heyliger
|7-3
|Minnesota
|Colorado Springs, Colorado.
|1952
|Michigan (22-4)
|Vic Heyliger
|4-1
|Colorado College
|Colorado Springs, Colorado.
|1951
|Michigan (22-4-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|7-1
|Brown
|Colorado Springs, Colorado.
|1950
|Colorado College (18-5-1)
|Cheddy Thompson
|13-4
|Boston University
|Colorado Springs, Colorado.
|1949
|Boston College (21-1)
|John “Snooks” Kelley
|4-3
|Dartmouth
|Colorado Springs, Colorado.
|1948
|Michigan (20-2-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|8-4
|Dartmouth
|Colorado Springs, Colorado.
#Participation in the tournament released by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.
|
