Men's Frozen Four 2024: College Hockey Championship Bracket, Scores, Schedule

The 2024 men's ice hockey tournament starts with the selection show on Sunday, March 24. The champion selections and matchups for the tournament will be announced live on ESPNU at 7:00 PM ET. The tournament begins on March 28 with regionals and concludes on April 11 and 13 at the Men's Frozen Four in Saint Paul, Minnesota. 2024 DI Men's Ice Hockey Tournament Bracket Here's a look at the entire 2024 DI men's hockey tournament: Click or tap here to view the full .PDF

Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 2024 DI Men's Ice Hockey Tournament Schedule Regional | March 28-31 Maryland Heights Regional

Regional Providence

Sioux Falls Regional

Springfield Regional Men's frozen four | April 11 and 13 Semi-finals, April 11

National Championship, April 13 DI Men's Ice Hockey Championship History YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE SECOND PLACE HOST OR SITE 2023 Quinnipiac (34-4-3) Rand Pecknold 3-2 (OT) Minnesota Tampa, Fla. 2022 Denver (31-9-1) David Carl 5-1 State of Minnesota Boston, Mass. 2021 Massachusetts (20-5-4) Greg Carvel 5-0 St. Cloud State Pittsburgh, Pa. 2019 Minnesota Duluth (29-11-2) Scott Sandelin 3-0 Massachusetts Buffalo, NY 2018 Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3) Scott Sandelin 2-1 Our lady St. Paul, Min. 2017 Denver (33-7-4) Jim Montgomery 3-2 Minnesota Duluth Chicago, Ill. 2016 North Dakota (34-6-4) Brad Berry 5-1 Quinnipiac Tampa, Fla. 2015 Providence (26-13-2) Nate Leaman 4-3 Boston University Boston, Mass. 2014 Union (NY) (32-6-4) Rick Bennett 7-4 Minnesota Philadelphia, Pa. 2013 Yale (22-12-3) Keith Allen 4-0 Quinnipiac Pittsburgh, Pa. 2012 Boston College (33-10-1) Jerry York 4-1 Ferris stands Tampa, Fla. 2011 Minnesota Duluth (10/26/6) Scott Sandelin 3-2 (among others) Michigan St. Paul, Min. 2010 Boston College (29-10-3) Jerry York 5-0 Wisconsin Detroit, Mich. 2009 Boston University (35-6-4) Jack Parker 4-3 (among others) Miami (Ohio) Washington DC 2008 Boston College (25-11-8) Jerry York 4-1 Our lady Denver, Colo. 2007 Michigan State (26-13-3) Rick Comley 3-1 Boston College St. Louis, Mo. 2006 Wisconsin (30-10-3) Mike Eaves 2-1 Boston College Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 2005 Denver (32-9-2) George Gwozdecky 4-1 North Dakota Columbus, OH 2004 Denver (27-12-5) George Gwozdecky 1-0 Maine Boston, Mass. 2003 Minnesota (8/30/9) Don Lucia 5-1 New Hampshire Buffalo, NY 2002 Minnesota (32-8-4) Don Lucia 4-3 (among others) Maine St. Paul, Min. 2001 Boston College (33-8-2) Jerry York 3-2 (among others) North Dakota Albany, NY 2000 North Dakota (31-8-5) Daan Blais 4-2 Boston College Providence, RI 1999 Maine (31-6-4) Shawn Walsh 3-2 (among others) New Hampshire Anaheim, California. 1998 Michigan (32-11-1) Gordon “Red” Berenson 3-2 (among others) Boston College Boston, Mass. 1997 North Dakota (31-10-2) Daan Blais 6-4 Boston University Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 1996 Michigan (33-7-2) Gordon “Red” Berenson 3-2 (among others) Colorado College Cincinnati, OH 1995 Boston University (31-6-3) Jack Parker 6-2 Maine Providence, RI 1994 Lake Superior State (10/31/4) Jeff Jackson 9-1 Boston University St. Paul, Min. 1993 Maine (42-1-2) Shawn Walsh 5-4 Lake Superior State Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 1992 Lake Superior State (30-9-4) Jeff Jackson 5-3 #Wisconsin Albany, NY 1991 Northern Michigan (38-5-4) Rick Comley 8-7 (3ot) Boston University St. Paul, Min. 1990 Wisconsin (36-9-1) Jeff Sauer 7-3 Colgate Detroit, Mich. 1989 Harvard (31-3) Bill Cleary 4-3 (among others) Minnesota St. Paul, Min. 1988 Lake Superior State (33-7-6) Frank Anzalone 4-3 (among others) St. Laurens Lake Placid, NY 1987 North Dakota (40-8) Johannes 'Gino' Gasparini 5-3 State of Michigan Detroit, Mich. 1986 Michigan State (34-9-2) Ron Mason 6-5 Harvard Providence, RI 1985 Rensselaer (35-2-1) Mike Addesa 2-1 Providence Detroit, Mich. 1984 Bowling green (34-8-2) Jerry York 5-4 (4ot) Minnesota Duluth Lake Placid, NY 1983 Wisconsin (33-10-4) Jeff Sauer 6-2 Harvard Grand Forks, ND 1982 North Dakota (35-12) Johannes 'Gino' Gasparini 5-2 Wisconsin Providence, RI 1981 Wisconsin (27-14-1) Bob Johnson 6-3 Minnesota Duluth, Minn. 1980 North Dakota (31-8-1) Johannes 'Gino' Gasparini 5-2 Northern Michigan Providence, RI 1979 Minnesota (32-11-1) Herb Brooks 4-3 North Dakota Detroit, Mich. 1978 Boston University (30-2) Jack Parker 5-3 Boston College Providence, RI 1977 Wisconsin (37-7-1) Bob Johnson 6-5 (among others) Michigan Detroit, Mich. 1976 Minnesota (28-14-2) Herb Brooks 6-4 Michigan technology Denver, Colo. 1975 Michigan Tech (32-10) John MacInnes 6-1 Minnesota St. Louis, Mo. 1974 Minnesota (12/22/6) Herb Brooks 4-2 Michigan technology Boston, Mass. 1973 Wisconsin (29-9-2) Bob Johnson 4-2 #Denver Boston, Mass. 1972 Boston University (26-4-1) Jack Kelley 4-0 Cornell Boston, Mass. 1971 Boston University (28-2-1) Jack Kelley 4-2 Minnesota Syracuse, NY 1970 Cornell (29-0) Ned Harkness 6-4 Clarkson Lake Placid, NY 1969 Denver (26-6) Murray Armstrong 4-3 Cornell Colorado Springs, Colorado. 1968 Denver (28-5-1) Murray Armstrong 4-0 North Dakota Duluth, Minn. 1967 Cornell (27-1-1) Ned Harkness 4-1 Boston University Syracuse, NY 1966 Michigan State (16-13) I love Besson 6-1 Clarkson Minneapolis, Minnesota. 1965 Michigan Tech (24-5-2) John MacInnes 8-2 Boston College Providence, RI 1964 Michigan (24-4-1) Allen Renfrew 6-3 Denver Denver, Colo. 1963 North Dakota (22-7-3) Barry Thorndycraft 6-5 Denver Boston, Mass. 1962 Michigan Tech (29-3) John MacInnes 7-1 Clarkson Utica, NY 1961 Denver (30-1-1) Murray Armstrong 12-2 St. Laurens Denver, Colo. 1960 Denver (27-4-3) Murray Armstrong 5-3 Michigan technology Boston, Mass. 1959 North Dakota (20-10-1) Bob Mei 4-3 (among others) State of Michigan Troy, NY 1958 Denver (24-10-2) Murray Armstrong 6-2 North Dakota Minneapolis, Minnesota. 1957 Colorado College (25-5) Thomas Bedecki 13-6 Michigan Colorado Springs, Colorado. 1956 Michigan (20-2-1) Vic Heyliger 7-5 Michigan technology Colorado Springs, Colorado. 1955 Michigan (18-5-1) Vic Heyliger 5-3 Colorado College Colorado Springs, Colorado. 1954 Rensselaer (18-5) Ned Harkness 5-4 (among others) Minnesota Colorado Springs, Colorado. 1953 Michigan (17-7) Vic Heyliger 7-3 Minnesota Colorado Springs, Colorado. 1952 Michigan (22-4) Vic Heyliger 4-1 Colorado College Colorado Springs, Colorado. 1951 Michigan (22-4-1) Vic Heyliger 7-1 Brown Colorado Springs, Colorado. 1950 Colorado College (18-5-1) Cheddy Thompson 13-4 Boston University Colorado Springs, Colorado. 1949 Boston College (21-1) John “Snooks” Kelley 4-3 Dartmouth Colorado Springs, Colorado. 1948 Michigan (20-2-1) Vic Heyliger 8-4 Dartmouth Colorado Springs, Colorado. #Participation in the tournament released by the NCAA Committee on Infractions. 2024 NCAA DIII Men's Ice Hockey Championship: Selection Show Information, Schedule 