Bremen remains at the top





SV Werder Bremen celebrated an important away win against 1. FSV Mainz 05 on matchday 17 of the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL). Thanks to the 3-2 success, the Hanseatic League is still well in the race for the coveted play-off places. With only one win, Bremen's second half of the season is not going as planned so far. The Northern Germans recently lost 3-0 to record champion Düsseldorf. The gap with the play-off places is still minimal, with 14:16 points, the Hanze is only behind the fourth-placed TTC Zugbrcke Grenzau (14:14) due to negative points. Bremen wanted to get back on the road to success against Mainz, which left the competition. However, the hosts got off to a better start and there was no sign of a lack of motivation or drop in excitement following the firm withdrawal from the TTBL. Top player Yongyin Li fought an even match against Marcelo Aguirre, was not impressed by a 1:2 set deficit and used his second match point in the fifth round to make it 11:9. Four set balls are not enough Luka Mladenovic continued his teammate's performance seamlessly in the second singles of the evening, rewarding himself with a 1-0 set lead against Mattias Falck, but was unable to win the second round despite four set points. The 2023 Bremen European Team Champion was back in the match and used the momentum from winning the set with a quick 11:3 in the third round. Mladenovic caught himself in the fourth set, but ultimately had to congratulate the Swede on his victory. The double decides As both Kirill Gerassimenko against Carlo Rossi and Yongyin Lin against Mattias Falck scored confidently for their colors, the doubles ultimately had to decide. And here Kirill Gerassimenko and Christian Pletea, who only featured in doubles today, turned out to be the strongest. Bremen retained the upper hand in three sets against Carlo Rossi and Luka Mladenovic. The votes for the game Luka Mladenovic, 1. FSV Mainz 05: I'm still looking for solutions to Mattia's game system. In some situations I may wait too long for his mistakes. Of course I can't do that against players of his level. But who knows. If I win the second set, the game might end differently. Mattias Falck, SV Werder Bremen: It was the expected tough match, as all matches in the TTBL are. Mainz are a good team. It took a big fight today to win the match. We now have four games left and every game is about reaching the play-offs. Of course other teams want that too. Two games on Sunday At the end of the 17th matchday in the TTBL on Sunday, March 3, TSV Bad Knigshofen welcomes TTC RhnSprudel Fulda-Maberzell (1 p.m.) and ASV Grnwettersbach record champions Borussia Düsseldorf (4 p.m.). All TTBL matches are broadcast live on Dyn. Overview of the 16th matchday 1. FSV Mainz 05 SV Werder Bremen 2:3

Yongyin Li – Marcelo Aguirre 3:2 (11:9, 7:11, 8:11, 11:5, 11:9)

Luka Mladenovic – Mattias Falck 1:3 (11:9, 14:16, 3:11, 9:11)

Carlo Rossi – Kirill Gerasimenko 0:3 (9:11, 4:11, 8:11)

Yongyin Li – Mattias Falck 3:1 (11:5, 9:11, 11:6, 11:6)

Mladenovic/Rossi – Pletea/Gerasimenko 0:3 (7:11, 9:11, 10:12) Post SV Mhlhausen TTC Zugbrücke Grenzau 1:3

Steffen Mengel – Maciej Kubik 3:0 (11:5, 11:7, 11:7)

Ovidiu Ionescu – Yi-Hsin Feng 1:3 (7:11, 11:8, 6:11, 6:11)

Daniel Habesohn – Sanuel Walker 1:3 (10:12, 11:7, 11:13, 7:11)

Steffen Mengel – Yi-Hsin Feng 2:3 (6:11, 11:5, 12:10, 3:11, 6:11) TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen 1. FC Saarbrücken TT 0:3

Alvaro Robles Patrick Franziska 1:3 (12:10, 7:11, 5:11, 7:11)

Simon Gauzy Eduard Ionescu 2:3 (11:7, 11:13, 11:7, 9:11, 10:12)

Samuel Kulczycki Yuto Muramatsu 0:3 (3:11, 6:11, 7:11) Sunday March 3

1 p.m.: TSV Bad Knigshofen TTC RhnSprudel Fulda-Maberzell

4 p.m.: ASV Grnwettersbach Borussia Düsseldorf Featured image above: Mattias Falck of SV Werder Bremen (Photo: PingPongPhoto)

