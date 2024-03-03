NSW's Chauhan scoops trophies at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships





At the National Indigenous Cricket Championships (NICC), the NSW women's team opening batsman, a Wiradjuri woman, had traveled to Alice Springs last week thinking she would just have fun playing cricket and meet her teammates.

Dharmini Chauhan, 22, had missed three editions of the NICC last year due to Covid-19 and her new job. When she went in this year, she was just happy to be back. On February 26, Chauhan experienced what she calls one of the most memorable moments of her young cricket career. Chauhan was the top scorer at the NICC final with 63 runs off 51 balls, propelling NSW to a championship victory against Queensland after losing in the final last year. Her performance during the series earned her four of the five individual awards for the women's category at the NICC: Player of the Series, Player of the Final, Most Wickets and Most Runs. Chauhan, who lives in Wollongong, is a real cricket kid. Her father Nilesh Chauhan is of Indian descent and lived in Britain before migrating to Australia in 1997. He played cricket in England and joined the Wollongong District Cricket Club (WDCC) when he moved to the coastal town of NSW. Chauhan's parents met on a cricket field. When she was all six, she and her younger brother started playing Cricket Blast. At the age of 9, she was part of the WDCC U10 team. For five years she also played for Sydney city clubs Campbelltown, Parramatta and Bankstown Sports, with her parents taking turns driving her to and from Wollongong for every match, every weekend. At the age of 13, Chauhan was selected to play for the U15 NSW Country team in Tasmania. At the age of 16, she was selected for the first Australian Indigenous women's team that toured the UK in 2018, also reaching the NSW Metro side that year. She was also part of a Cricket Australia advertisement featuring Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Nathan Lyon and other national players, along with club and backyard cricketers. [Video]. Chauhan has had her best club season this year at Bankstown Sports Cricket Club, where she scored a couple of hundreds, and the NICC awards are a great way to end the season. Chauhan says she gives her best when she is having fun. “I met with my teammates at NICC, they are like family,” she said. The fact that she took home the most prizes is incidental. Photos supplied by Bankstown Sports Women's Cricket Club

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricketnsw.com.au/news/3919916/nsws-chauhan-sweeps-awards-at-national-indigenous-cricket-championships The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos