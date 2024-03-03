



Amid preparations for the 2023 African Games in Ghana, controversy has erupted at the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) over an unexpected change in the team's lineup, reportedly under the influence of an aide to the Nigerian Minister of Sports . The last-minute inclusion of 37-year-old Cecilia Otu-Akpan over national junior champion Hope Uduaka has sparked outrage within the federation, highlighting governance and squad integrity issues in the sport. Unexpected changes in rock team selection NTTF officials were surprised to discover that Cecilia Otu-Akpan, a veteran player who last represented Nigeria over a year ago, had been included in the team's roster at the expense of Hope Uduaka. Uduaka, a teenage sensation and national junior champion, was initially part of the team after tough training. The decision to include Otu-Akpan reportedly came from an aide to the Sports Minister, identified only as Richard, who pushed for her participation despite objections from NTTF officials. This last-minute change, which came just hours before the team's departure for Accra, raised questions about the selection process and the influence of non-sporting figures on athletic representation. Intervention brings solution The controversy reached the office of Sports Minister John Enoh, who took immediate action to address the federation's concerns. As a result of the minister's intervention, Hope Uduaka, alongside Cecilia Otu-Akpan, was reinstated in the Nigerian contingent heading to the African Games. This resolution underlines the complexity of sports administration and the important role government officials can play in ensuring fairness and transparency. The incident has also sparked a wider discussion about the need for clear guidelines and autonomy in the athlete selection process to prevent similar problems in the future. Reflections on governance in sport The incident sheds light on the challenges sports federations face in maintaining autonomy and integrity in the selection of athletes for international competitions. It raises critical questions about the influence of political figures in sport and the importance of establishing transparent, merit-based selection criteria that prioritize the development of young talent. As the Nigerian table tennis team prepares for the match in Ghana, the federation and the Ministry of Sports must reflect on this episode to ensure that the principles of fairness and development of athletes are upheld, thereby creating an enabling environment for nurturing of future champions.

