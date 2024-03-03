Eagles take overtime thriller in Cheney, 108-104

Next game: Weber stands 4-3-2024 | 19:00 Tue 04 (Mon) / 7pm Weber stands History

CHENEY, Wash. — In one of the most exciting games of the year, Montana State took on Big Sky regular-season champion Eastern Washington on Reese Court in Cheney, but fell just short in overtime, 108-104, on Saturday.

Montana State (13-17, 8-9 Big Sky) got a cool three-pointer from Eddie Turner III with ten seconds left to tie the game at 89-89 and send it to overtime. In overtime, the two teams combined to score 34 points in five minutes, but Eastern Washington (20-10, 14-3 Big Sky) went 7-for-7 at the free throw line in the final 34 seconds to split the season. series with the Bobcats after Montana State handed them their first conference loss, 70-60, on Feb. 1 in Bozeman.

In Saturday's instant classic, a Bobcat squad played short hands the entire time, such as Brandon Walker was sent off in the first half and Lecholat itself And John Olmsted each had a late foul. Five technical fouls, an ejection and 51 combined fouls were symptomatic of the intense and halting nature of a match that featured 20 ties and 21 lead changes.

“I'm really proud of our guys,” said head coach Matt Logie. “We played a really good basketball game. They're getting better every week. Obviously on Senior Night on the road you're playing in a hostile environment and you have to be balanced, and obviously there's a situation there where we lost that, but I thought about the way we responded to that, the way the guys performed, the way John Olmsted came in and had a huge impact on the game while Brandon was away. I couldn't be more proud of the boys.”

Olmsted scored a career-high 15 points off the bench with four rebounds and three assists in a career-high 28 minutes. The graduate transfer from Arizona State finished 7 of 8 from the floor, including four dunks and his first triple as a Bobcat.

Eddie Turner III torched the Eagles for a game-high 24 points with nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals. The graduate transfer from Columbia scored 13 points in the second half alone, including the tying triple-off and assist from Robert Ford III while the clock was ticking under ten seconds according to regulations.

Montana State led 36-31 at halftime, hitting five threes in the first stanza and getting 11 points from Brian Goracke who would finish with 22 that evening.

The second half turned into a shooting contest as Eastern Washington scored 58 points and Montana State scored 53, with both teams shooting above 60% from the floor and above 55% from beyond the arc.

Olmsted scored 13 points in the second half alone on 6-of-6 shooting, doing damage in the paint and even knocking down his first career three from the top of the key to springboard the Cats' offensive explosion.

Neither team led by more than five all night until the Eagles hit a pair of free throws in the final minute of overtime to go up by seven at 102-95.

Robert Ford III scored ten points in four minutes of overtime, including a step back from three with four seconds left to make it 106-104 and put pressure on the Eagles to make free throws. However, the home team would go 7 out of 7 at the line to keep the Cats four points behind.

Ford would finish with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals while also dealing with foul trouble.

Tyler Patterson converted on three triples and finished with 13 points. In the second half, the junior from Snoqualmie, Washington, became the fourth Bobcat ever to make 200 career three-point field goals, joining Danny Sprinkle. Tyler Hall And Harald Frey .

Montana State finished 15 of 34 (44.1%) from three-point land, with three different Bobcats hitting three or more triples: Patterson, Turner and Ford.

“This was great to be able to play against the outright champions right before the tournament and see where we are,” Logie said. “We played really good basketball against them both times and fell a little short tonight, but our guys are getting better every week and the best is yet to come.”

NEXT ONE

Montana State closes the regular season Monday night at home against Weber State.

Tip time is set at 7:00 PM

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU, with live radio play-by-play broadcast on the Bobcat Sports Network.

Robert Ford III And John Olmsted will be honored prior to the game as part of the Senior Day festivities.

Tickets are available at www.msubobcats.com/tickets.

#GoCatsGo