CRICKET: OLD SCHOOL AND THE SEA – Newspaper

As a 10th grade student, Mohammad Ali snuck into the English literature class of the Bachelor of Arts section of his alma mater, mainly to attend when the professor would discuss Ernest Hemingway's classic, The Old Man and The Sea .

Although an avid reader of suspense and detective stories and even Shakespeare, Ali had not read Hemingway before he first encountered the American writer in BA class.

But the story of Santiago's perseverance, the novel's main character, in an epic battle with a giant marlin far out in the Atlantic Ocean's Gulf Stream, was simply too intriguing for Ali to ignore, and it would continue to inspire his cricketing career.

After toiling through the challenging environment of Pakistan's domestic first-class cricket for over six years, pacer Ali stood out as the best bowler of the ongoing ninth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League so far.

The right-armer, who rose through the ranks by impressing with the red ball, was equally good with the white in the franchise T20 tournament.

Right-arm pacer Mohammad Ali, who plays for Multan Sultans, is currently one of the highest wicket-takers in this PSL. Where does he come from?

By the time this piece was written, Ali had collected 13 wickets with an impressive bowling average of 11.0 and an even better economy rate of 6.26 in the five matches he played for Multan Sultans.

The next best bowler was his teammate David Willey with eight wickets, with the gap apparently accounting for Ali's dominance.

It took months for this year's T20 World Cup to be held in the United States and West Indies in June, with Pakistan's first choice Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah not in their best form and Haris Rauf nursing a shoulder injury incurred.

However, Ali believes in short-term goals.

I keep it simple and don't think too far, Ali tells Eos during an exclusive interview. I take it one match at a time and try to give my 110 percent. I want to become an impact player for Multan Sultans. My plan is simple. God willing, I will end up as the best bowler in the PSL.

A man can be destroyed but not defeated is Ali's favorite line from The Old Man and The Sea, and the 31-year-old has not shied away from mentioning his special focus on it in countless interviews.

Hailing from Sialkot, Ali's career started with a stint at the cricket club of one of the city's famous coaches, Amir Wasim. After Amir passed away, Ali became a member of the Tony Cricket Club before making his debut in Grade II and First Class in 2018.

With his unique qualities of having the stamina to bowl 20-25 overs a day, running in aggressively and bowling fast, Ali rose to prominence after taking 24 wickets in six matches in the 2022-2023 season of the Quaid- e-Azam Trophy. Pakistan's premier First Class tournament. The performance earned Ali his Test debut, against the visiting England side in December 2022.

However, the pacer struggled in that series as Pakistan opted for surfaces that offered little help to fast bowlers. He was dropped from the national team's Test squad after the series and has not been called up again so far.

But that couldn't break the gritty Ali.

“I think I have some things under control, but not all of them,” he says. I have control over my fitness and my diet. According to the process I have to follow, appearances in competitions are all things within my control. If you continue to perform well and take good care of your fitness, you will eventually get opportunities.

Ali's family urged him to prioritize education over cricket. But thanks to his love for the sport, Ali somehow managed to balance both. He exudes pride, not arrogant, because he is an educated person, and has used that to find purpose beyond his own success.

Amid one of the fiercest arguments in Pakistani cricket with top players not appreciating First Class cricket in an era of the rise of T20 competitions, Ali wants to use the PSL as a stage to represent players who have remained loyal to the red ball format .

My main aim in this tournament is that I want Pakistan's first-class cricket to be given the importance it deserves, he said. And I would like to see first-class players care about the format, even if they also play T20 or One-dayers.

Like many other cricket purists, Ali also believes that red ball cricket encompasses all the skills players need to excel in all formats of the game.

“I want to refute the common idea that a red-ball bowler cannot be a good bowler in the T20 or one-day format,” he noted. In Red Ball you have to bowl at a different length on the first day. As the day goes by, the length changes and you switch to the one-day strategy of bowling. There also comes a time when you bowl like a T20 bowler.

I don't understand why bowlers are labeled as red ball bowlers or white ball bowlers. In fact, I believe that only good bowlers with a red ball should also bowl with the white ball.

Ali's views are contrary to what has been seen recently in Pakistani cricket. Most of the players in Pakistan's white-ball teams have not played red-ball cricket regularly. No wonder they are competing against stronger sides, as was evident from last year's Asia Cup to the recent T20I series against New Zealand.

If you play competitive red ball cricket and then come to white ball cricket, things seem a lot easier, Ali continues. In red ball cricket you have to consistently bowl 20-25 overs in the same area. There are times when you need to bowl aggressively, and there are times when you need to bowl defensively, with patience. Red ball cricket covers everything, but does T20 or white ball cover it? I do not think so.

For Multan Sultans, Ali has to bowl four overs in a match and the principles he follows are the principles over which he has built up strong control. My role is to bowl the new ball and go for wickets by targeting the right areas, he says. And yorkers bowling and using different variations in the final stages.

Ali has done that consistently so far, creating problems for almost every batsman who has faced him in the PSL. The right-hander has reached the big stage and attracted a lot of attention at an age that is probably not the best suited for a future long-term career. But Ali doesn't care.

I've never thought I'm too late. Age is just a number to me, he says. I set standards for myself and try to meet them. The day I feel like I can't do that, I leave cricket every now and then.

I have no ambition to extend my career beyond my prime. I am an educated person and I know that life is more than just cricket.

