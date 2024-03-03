Cam Newton apologizes for role in youth football fight





Cam Newton apologized for his role in a scuffle during a 7-on-7 youth soccer tournament last weekend, saying “there is no excuse” for his actions. On Sunday, video surfaced from the tournament in Atlanta showing Newton being pushed by three people at the top of a flight of stairs before the pushing, shoving and grabbing progressed toward a fence. The video lasted less than 30 seconds before the altercation was broken up by a police officer and event security personnel. Editor's Choices Talked about the incident in an episode of his YouTube show “4th and 1” that was published Friday, Newton said he “let my emotions get the best of me.” “It shouldn't have been necessary. Simple. And with that, I apologize to everyone involved,” Newton said, naming event organizers, players and parents among those he apologized to. Newton, the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL draft out of Auburn, did not appear to throw a single punch in the video and appeared to fend off three other people. It was not clear what started the altercation. Newton didn't explain that directly on his show, saying only that the situation “begins with words and it should have ended with words.” He also acknowledged that the scuffle could have gotten worse and that his involvement makes it harder for him to serve as an example to younger players. “I can't sit there and say, 'Hey, buddy, you gotta be bigger than that,' and then all of a sudden I do that — and that just shows you that you gotta stay forever.” control your emotions,” he said. Newton hasn't played in the NFL since 2021, when he spent part of the season with the Carolina Panthers, the same team that drafted him. He played eleven seasons in the NFL and threw for more than 32,000 yards and 194 touchdowns. He also ran for 75 touchdowns during his time with the Panthers and New England Patriots. Newton, an Atlanta native, leads C1N, an organization founded in 2021 that focuses on developing the skills of young athletes in soccer by providing opportunities to compete at the highest level through 7-on-7 tournaments and other events, according to Newton's website. His 15 and under team won the championship at the event, according to a post from Newton on X. This report used information from The Associated Press.

