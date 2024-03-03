Arnold Classic Strongwomen 2024: Angelica Jardine Takes Home a Win at the Jeck Stone Carry Event





Day 2 of the 2024 Arnold Classic Strongwomen took place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, Ohio. With three events remaining in the strong women category, the first event concluded with some impressive performances. The first event was the Jeck Stone Carry, which required the athlete to carry a total weight of 425.8 pounds and cover a maximum distance in 90 seconds. Angelica Jardine took home a win at the Jeck Stone Carry Event, leaving others behind. Jardine, who did not finish in the top 5 of the overall standings on day 1, put in a performance of pure fitness. Angelica completed her distance in one go, finishing in first place and covering a distance of 27.9 meters. Rebecca Roberts came second, covering a distance of 19.5 metres. While Elephant Bar Deadlift champion Lucy Underdown finished third, clearing a distance of 18.3 metres. While every athlete found it difficult to lift the stones, Polynesian powerhouse Angelica seemed to comfortable in this event. This event has once again seen a change in the overall rankings, making the competition tougher as the events come to a close. In an unfortunate turn of events, Donna Moore looked uncomfortable and couldn't give her best performance. She was seen limping and led off the stage by the crew. This would also affect her overall points. Where does Angelica Jardine rank in the overall standings after her first win on Day 2? On day 2 of the classic Strongwomen events, Andrea Thompson looked the clear favorite to top the table. However, after the first event of Day 2, the table has turned, with Lucy Underdown returning to the number one spot. The athletes' rankings after the first event of Day 2 are listed below: Lucy Underdown 31 points

Andrea Thompson 27 points

Angelica Jardine 25 points

Rebecca Roberts 23.5 points

Olga Liashchuk 22.5 points

Hannah Linzay 22.5 points

Inez Carrasquillo 22 points

Erin Murray 15 points

Melissa Pauw 14.5 points

Samantha Belliveau 12 points

Victoria Long 10 points (Withdrew)

Donna Moore 7 points With two events remaining to take place, the top five athletes on the leaderboard each have a good chance of winning the overall event. Who would earn the maximum points at the end of Day 2 of the 2024 Arnold Classic Strongwomen?

