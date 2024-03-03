Jensen and Ronsiek named to the Women's College Alll-Star Game Watch List

Cleveland, OH Creighton seniors Lauren Jensen And by Emma Ronsiek were two of more than 50 players on the Iintersport Women's College All-Star Game Watch List, voted on by a panel of national media members and former coaches. ESPN2 will televise the game, which takes place on April 6 at 3:30 PM ET at the Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland, and will feature many of the top seniors from around the country.

Ronsiek, who climbed to 10th in Creighton's rankings with 1,568 career points, led the Bluejays with 482 points (17.9 ppg) this season. She also has 150 rebounds (5.6 rpg) and 35 blocks this season and has surpassed the 20-point mark 10 times this season. Ronsiek set her career-high with 31 points in a Bluejay win over Drake on December 17

Jensen is just a half-step behind Ronsiek with 466 points this season (17.6 ppg) and 1,402 career points, which puts him 17th on the Bluejay scoring list. The Minnesota native has scored 20 points or more in nine games, highlighted by a 32-point performance in Creighton's win over Michigan State in the Cancun Challenge on Nov. 24. Jensen also handed out 85 assists and grabbed 100 rebounds this season.

To play in the game, players must exhaust or give up their remaining eligibility. Many in the game are on the verge of hearing their name called in the WNBA Draft. The All-Star Game provides one final opportunity to represent their programs and be recognized against the backdrop of the sport's championship weekend.

A distinguished panel of national media members and former coaches provided their expert feedback in compiling the star-studded list of players that make up a midseason watch list. The projected top picks in the WNBA Draft prospects, All-Americans and Player of the Year are at the top of the game's watch list.

One of the panel's leading voices will be longtime college coach Terri Mitchell, who will serve as Game Ambassador. In her role, Mitchell will help finalize player and team rosters and oversee the player experience both on and off the field. She spent nearly 30 years as a coach, including 18 years as head coach at Marquette, where she finished as the program's all-time leader in wins.

“Having been so closely associated with the game of basketball throughout my career, I am very excited to join the team at Intersport and bring the Women's College All-Star Game back to championship weekend,” said Mitchell. “This sport continues to grow in popularity, as evidenced by rising fan attendance and increasing television viewership. Having this platform again for the sport's best seniors is an important reflection of women's basketball and its upward trajectory.”

“With a national television partnership, a knowledgeable selection of national media and former coaches helping to identify top talent and a highly respected leader in the game like Terri Mitchell, who serves as Game Ambassador, we have the Women's College All-Star Game re-established as a major event as part of the most exciting weekend in college basketball,” said Mark Starsiak, vice president of basketball at Intersport, the Chicago-based company that created and manages the event. “The opportunity to showcase these athletes on the college field once again will have a significant impact on the future of the sport, and we encourage the game's players, fans and partners to join us in promoting this star-studded roster during to strengthen the championship weekend.”

