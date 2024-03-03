Sports
Jensen and Ronsiek named to the Women's College Alll-Star Game Watch List
Cleveland, OH Creighton seniors Lauren Jensen And by Emma Ronsiek were two of more than 50 players on the Iintersport Women's College All-Star Game Watch List, voted on by a panel of national media members and former coaches. ESPN2 will televise the game, which takes place on April 6 at 3:30 PM ET at the Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland, and will feature many of the top seniors from around the country.
Ronsiek, who climbed to 10th in Creighton's rankings with 1,568 career points, led the Bluejays with 482 points (17.9 ppg) this season. She also has 150 rebounds (5.6 rpg) and 35 blocks this season and has surpassed the 20-point mark 10 times this season. Ronsiek set her career-high with 31 points in a Bluejay win over Drake on December 17
Jensen is just a half-step behind Ronsiek with 466 points this season (17.6 ppg) and 1,402 career points, which puts him 17th on the Bluejay scoring list. The Minnesota native has scored 20 points or more in nine games, highlighted by a 32-point performance in Creighton's win over Michigan State in the Cancun Challenge on Nov. 24. Jensen also handed out 85 assists and grabbed 100 rebounds this season.
To play in the game, players must exhaust or give up their remaining eligibility. Many in the game are on the verge of hearing their name called in the WNBA Draft. The All-Star Game provides one final opportunity to represent their programs and be recognized against the backdrop of the sport's championship weekend.
A distinguished panel of national media members and former coaches provided their expert feedback in compiling the star-studded list of players that make up a midseason watch list. The projected top picks in the WNBA Draft prospects, All-Americans and Player of the Year are at the top of the game's watch list.
One of the panel's leading voices will be longtime college coach Terri Mitchell, who will serve as Game Ambassador. In her role, Mitchell will help finalize player and team rosters and oversee the player experience both on and off the field. She spent nearly 30 years as a coach, including 18 years as head coach at Marquette, where she finished as the program's all-time leader in wins.
“Having been so closely associated with the game of basketball throughout my career, I am very excited to join the team at Intersport and bring the Women's College All-Star Game back to championship weekend,” said Mitchell. “This sport continues to grow in popularity, as evidenced by rising fan attendance and increasing television viewership. Having this platform again for the sport's best seniors is an important reflection of women's basketball and its upward trajectory.”
Tickets for the Women's College All-Star Game, which start at just $15, are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the event website atwww.womenscollegeallstar.com.
“With a national television partnership, a knowledgeable selection of national media and former coaches helping to identify top talent and a highly respected leader in the game like Terri Mitchell, who serves as Game Ambassador, we have the Women's College All-Star Game re-established as a major event as part of the most exciting weekend in college basketball,” said Mark Starsiak, vice president of basketball at Intersport, the Chicago-based company that created and manages the event. “The opportunity to showcase these athletes on the college field once again will have a significant impact on the future of the sport, and we encourage the game's players, fans and partners to join us in promoting this star-studded roster during to strengthen the championship weekend.”
National brands have committed to the event and will be activated through the experience through product distribution and other engagement opportunities, including State Farm, Zappos and Under Armor.
Final rosters, coaches and more details will be available on the event website and by following @IntersportHoopsInstagramAndX.
About Intersport:
Intersport is an award-winning agency and leader in creating ideas, content and experiences that attract and engage passionate audiences. The industry-leading team provides expert insights into content marketing, customer engagement, experiential marketing, hospitality, production and sponsorship consulting. The Chicago-based agency also owns and operates events across the countrythe professional and collegiate sports landscape, including basketball, football, golf, pickleball and volleyball.Since hosting just one event at the start of the season in 2019, Intersport has expanded its basketball portfolio to include nine different events during the first two months of the season, all with national broadcast partners.Intersport has been headquartered in Chicago since its founding in 1985, with additional offices in Boston, Detroit and New York.More information atwww.intersport.globaland on social media(LinkedIn,InstagramAndFacebook).
About the Women's College All-Star Game:
Twenty-five years after launching a national all-star event for women's basketball, Intersport has reintroduced the Women's College All-Star Game as an annual showcase spotlighting the nation's elite players. These standouts, who will exhaust their collegiate eligibility and are about to hear their names called in the WNBA Draft, will get one last chance to represent their programs and be recognized against the backdrop of the sport's championship weekend . Intersport launched the inaugural Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-Star Challenge in 1998, which the WBCA operated through 2006. Additional information about the event is available atwomenscollegeallstar.com.
