opinion piece | Coliseum cricket: England's cricketing fortunes improved after the Bazball makeover

Is Bazball a revolutionary new way to play Test cricket or an inspired piece of team branding? The series currently being played between England and India has somehow been mined for evidence. Given that the score is 3-1 against England, it is suggested that when Bazball was tested at the final frontier of Test cricket, an away match in India, it turned out to be more talk than tactics.

Bazball as a phenomenon should not be dismissed on the basis of a single series. Given the excitement it has caused among spectators, pundits, ex-players and the wariness it has sometimes evoked in opponents, it is worth understanding its aura, even (or especially) if you are convinced that it content is missing.

Bazball is best understood as a motivational technique. The author, Brendon Baz McCullum, was an attacking wicketkeeper-batsman for New Zealand and later in his career an inspirational captain who helped transform a traditionally small Test-playing nation into a team to be reckoned with. Bazball was born when he took over as coach of the England Test team, around the same time that the England captaincy was transferred from Joe Root, England's best batsman, to Ben Stokes, the Thor-like all-rounder. McCullum is Bazball's guru figure and Stokes his archdisciple.

It's worth noting that McCullum hates the term, as he thinks it has become shorthand for thoughtless risk-taking and aggression. Both he and Stokes prefer to think of their approach as one that creates an environment where players can express themselves without the fear of accusations, or worse, being dropped. Stokes, for example, has steadfastly denied that he and McCullum pressured Root into a hyper-attacking mode littered with unorthodox shots. His only message to his team is to play without fear of failure.

There is no denying that English cricket fortunes improved after the Bazball makeover. A team that had won one test in seventeen before Stokes took over the captaincy

had a summer of extraordinary success in 2022, seeing off New Zealand 3-0 at home before mounting a titanic chase against India to level an interrupted series. But it was the English teams that bludgeoned Pakistan in an away match that established his reputation for his unbridled aggression and win-at-all-costs methods.

Ben Duckett's transformation into a ferocious swan, Zak Crawley's genuine aggression, Harry Brook's miraculous success, Jonny Bairstow's late-career revival and Stoke's ability to devise impossible chases seemed to empower Bazball and make it from to elevate mere boasting to something.

For example, when Stokes, after losing 0-2 to Australia in the Ashes, claimed that England could still win the urn 3-2, this was widely seen as delusional. As luck would have it, England leveled the series 2-2 and, had the weather not intervened in the final Test, would almost certainly have won it by the margin Stokes had nominated. You could argue that the loss of Nathan Lyon weakened the Australians, and it did, but this was a remarkable result against the best Test team in the world.

It was even more remarkable considering that England arguably lost the opening Test of the Ashes because of Bazball's kamikaze commitment to winning. Stokes declared England's innings concluded on the first day with Root unbeaten on a century, as he wanted to try Australia's openers at that awkward time a few overs before stumps. Australia eventually squeaked home, winning the first Test by two wickets. Had Stokes not left those runs on the table, with Root in the crease, England would probably have won.

McCullum and Stokes are fairly mocked for mocking draws and expressing their commitment to winning. A draw is part of what makes Test cricket unique; flutes of my cohort still get goosebumps when I think of that big Test at the Oval when Sunil Gavaskar hit a double century and India fell agonizingly short of a win but eked out a draw. But pride is an integral part of Bazball. When Jimmy Anderson revealed that McCullum had told the team it could chase every Indian set, even 600, he wasn't just whistling in the wind. From Bazballing's perspective, it is essential to convince the other side that England will go for everything. It's a contemporary take on the U.S. Army Munitions Service motto: We do the hard immediately; the impossible takes a little longer.

Bazball is doing everything he can to unsettle the opposition by promoting ruthless aggression and an unrelenting commitment to winning. It is, if you like, a PSYOP,

and to be plausible it must continually discredit the idea of ​​a draw. Bazball is focused on hitting; England has equipped its team with batsmen and bowlers who can bat. This allows modestly gifted batsmen like Duckett and Crawley to venture their arms, safely in the depths of the England batting. According to Kartikeya Date, aka @cricketingview, Bazball works best against teams with bowling attacks that are clearly inferior to England's, such as Pakistanis.

When England face a team like Australia in England, the battle is more even. Through the Ashes, England fielded teams batting all the way to number 10

In the first Test, Ollie Robinson, who scored a fifty against India in the Ranchi Test, came in at number 11. In English conditions, the English bowlers-who-could-bat, like Chris Woakes, came up with a bowling attack that was evenly matched. of Australians.

When England tried the same in India and picked a batting-heavy team with just four bowlers and Root came in as a part-time all-rounder, it didn't work. Date notes that picking four bowlers in India was a defensive selection as it left England without the firepower needed to take 20 wickets in India. Four bowlers plus Root in India were significantly less penetrating than four bowlers plus Stokes in England because the England spinners were inexperienced rookies.

From Date's perspective, talk of Bazball obscures the obvious cricketing reasons for India's success and England's failure. He points out that England's solitary Test victory came from an Ollie Pope one-off inning, in which Pope used enough luck in the form of false shots to power a dozen centuries. For Date, the data confirms that in the medium term, the lucky streaks run out and that the teams with better bowling, because Test matches are won by bowlers and not batsmen, will ultimately emerge victorious.

This is true, but it doesn't fully explain Bazball's impact on cricket ecology. Cricket backroom boys, their coaches, analysts and pundits will argue that the process is more important than the outcome. Stick to the process and the evidence shows that all other things being equal, the team that creates and implements the most rational risk-reward calculation will win in the long run.

Except that cricket is not played or consumed in the long run: it is played and watched in the present of the match in progress. Spectators see athletes as heroic agents: to see Pope smash that red-hot 196 is to recognize him as the protagonist of the match and to attribute an epic quality to his innings, without taking into account the false shots he played during the match . And not just spectators; it would be impossible as a player to be on the sharp end of such an innings and not feel impressed by it.

Bazball feeds off that addiction to individual agency. The idea that games can be turned by sensational declarations, callous hitting, funky field placement and an unrelenting commitment to winning dramatizes the idea that teams shall himself to victory. As England's players have achieved improbable victories, whether by accident or design, under Bazball's banner, there is an aura among Stokes' teams that puts their rivals and spectators on notice. It might disappear if this defeat is followed by others; But for now, we should enjoy the strange excitement.

