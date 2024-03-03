Appalachian State Football announces final 2024 schedule

With six home games for App State Football, including three appearances at Kidd Brewer Stadium before October and five Saturday games at The Rock, the Sun Belt Conference announced the full 2024 regular season schedule for the Mountaineers on Friday.

Friday's announcement revealed the order and dates for each Sun Belt game, according to previously announced non-conference schedules for each league member. According to ESPN, the Mountaineers return 68 percent of their total production from a nine-win season that included a Sun Belt East Division title and a Cure Bowl win under head coach Shawn Clark in 2023.

App State sets program and Sun Belt seasonal attendance records for the third year in a row in 2023. The season ticket renewal and parking application deadline for 2024 is April 1 (more information below).

The 12-game regular season for college football in 2024 will stretch over 14 weeks instead of the standard 13, and App State will have a pair of full byes with more than 14 days between games. The Mountaineers last had a real bye week scheduled in 2019.

On the other hand, despite the 14-week regular season, App State is one of two Sun Belt teams (along with Coastal Carolina) that has a few short weeks with a Thursday game after a game played the Saturday before.

The Mountaineers open Sun Belt play with a Thursday night home game against South Alabama on September 19 and travel to Conway, S.C., to face Coastal for a Thursday night game on November 7. App State and its opponent will have the same preparation time between both games. After not having short-week Thursday games in 2023, the Mountaineers will have two in the same season for the first time in the modern era.

Homecoming is the Oct. 26 game against Georgia State in Boone. Other game designations will be announced soon.

App State begins its Sun Belt schedule with home game at South Alabama, five days after the Mountaineers play at East Carolina in their third non-conference game, following games against ETSU (season opener at home on August 31) and at Clemson (on September 7) . ).

After a Sept. 28 home game against Liberty to conclude the non-conference portion of the schedule, the Mountaineers will play back-to-back road games on Saturday against Marshall on Oct. 5 and Louisiana on Oct. 12.

After no game on Oct. 19, App State has back-to-back home games on Saturday against Georgia State on Oct. 26 and Old Dominion on Nov. 2 before traveling to Coastal Carolina to play five days later.

What follows is a 16-day break between games, with App State returning to action on Nov. 23 with a home game against James Madison before concluding the regular season with a Saturday finale at Georgia Southern on Nov. 30. Following the Mountaineers' game on Nov. 7, JMU will play games on Nov. 9 and 16 before appearing in Boone on Nov. 23.

Aside from a COVID-related 26-day break between games during the 2020 season, App State last had a 16-day break on the schedule in 2017, when the Mountaineers won a Thursday game against Georgia Southern and had two consecutive Saturdays off before they won. 31-10 at Georgia State.

As mentioned above, the deadline for renewing season tickets and applying for parking for 2024 is April 1. Allocation of parking spaces begins in early May, assigned based on membership level and then ranked within that level. Parking requests cannot be guaranteed as the lots are expected to return to full capacity in 2024.

SCHEDULE 2024

Fed up. August 31 vs. ETSU

Saturday, September 7 at Clemson

Saturday, September 14 in East Carolina

Thursday September 19 vs. South Alabama*

Fed up. September 28 vs. Liberty

Fed up. October 5 at Marshall*

Fed up. October 12 in Louisiana*

Fed up. October 26 vs. Georgia State* (Homecoming)

Saturday November 2 vs. Old Dominion*

Thursday, November 7 in Coastal Carolina*

Saturday November 23 vs. James Madison*

Fed up. November 30 at Georgia Southern*

Fed up. December 7 (Sun Belt Championship Game, Teams TBA)

HOME GAMES BOLD

*Denotes Sun Belt Conference play

Season ticket prices 2024

Season tickets for the 2024 season at Kidd Brewer Stadium are $256 for anyone ages 3 and older and $230 for current App State faculty/staff (limit of 2). Season tickets cost $406 in the Gold section and the East VIP section. A payment plan is available for season tickets.

Premium seating tickets

Contact a member of the Mountaineers Athletic Fund staff at 828-262-7999 or [email protected] for more information.

How to buy

Current season ticket holders can renew their season ticket online.

Those interested in joining the Yosef Club can do so online or by phone at 828-262-7999.

Play away 2024

App State road game tickets will first be made available for purchase to season ticket holders, when and if they become available.

2024 APP STANDS FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

Season ticket type – Ticket costs

Adult – $256

Current App Status Faculty/Staff Limit 2 – $230

Seniors – $256

Youth ages 3-12 – $256

Gold available to Yosef Club members at Golden Mountaineer level ($1,500 annual donation) – $406

East VIP Available to Chancellor level Yosef Club members ($1,000 annual donation) – $406