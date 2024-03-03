Women's tennis just misses the range of whitewater





Next game: UC Irvine 3/3/2024 | 10:00 Apple. 03 (Sun) / 10:00 am UC Irvine History WHITEWATER, Wis. The Milwaukee women's tennis team posted a convincing victory Saturday, outscoring Whitewater by a final score of 6-1 at the Warhawk Outdoor Tennis Complex. “The team fought hard today,” head coach Mark Goudin said. “We had a few girls out of the lineup due to injury and stuck with the 'next-up' mentality. Giorgia (Cavestro) was activated into the singles and doubles lineup at the last minute, and she ended up winning it doubles and she took the title. match for the Panthers and won at number 6 singles. The highlight today was definitely Giorgia.” The Panthers (5-5) matched their season record by nearly beating the Warhawks (6-2), a program that has won the past 17 straight Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships. “We have a close-knit team and it was great to see others step up when needed,” Goldin said. “We will enjoy this win tonight and get ready for battle tomorrow against UC Irvine.” MKE defeated the home team in doubles, winning by a final score of 6-3 at both No. 1 and No. 2 before posting a 6-0 blanking on No. 3 with the combination of Emilia Durska And Iva Stejskalov who have now won their past five consecutive doubles matches. In singles action, Evelina Anastasia was the first to finish, earning a 6-2, 6-0 win over Alex Repplier at No. 5. Durska was right behind and took care of business at No. 4 with a final score of 6-1, 6-2. As noted, Giorgia Cavestro stepped up and didn't skip a beat, beating Sarah Ferguson 6-4, 6-2 to seal the victory for Milwaukee. Cavestro also collaborated with Nadia Konieva to win at No. 2 doubles. Konieva had to hang on a little longer at No. 2 to improve her winning streak in singles to nine straight matches, topping Gracie Ha 6-1, 7-5. Simonova earned the 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 at No. 3 and it all came down to No. 1. Babette Burgersdijk gave Cassie Lee all she could handle, but the reigning WIAC Player of the Year escaped with the 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 10-4 decision to give the home side the only point of the day. It's a quick turnaround for the Panthers, who had to rush home to host UC Irvine on Sunday morning with a 10 a.m. start. Milwaukee Panthers 6, Wildwater 1

Singles competition 1. Cassie Lee (UWW) def. Babette Burgersdijk (Woman) 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 10-4

2. Nadia Konieva (MKE) final Gracie Ha (UWW) 6-1, 7-5

3. Sara Simonova (MKE) final Kellie Ha (UWW) 7-6 (7-5), 6-1

4. Emilia Durska (MKE) final Molly Asfeld (UWW) 6-1, 6-2

5. Evelina Anastasia (MKE) final Alex Repplier (UWW) 6-2, 6-0

6. Giorgia Cavestro (MKE) final Sarah Ferguson (UWW) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles competition 1. Babette Burgersdijk / Sara Simonova (MKE) final Cassie Lee/Gracie Ha (UWW) 6-3

2. Nadia Konieva / Giorgia Cavestro (MKE) final Kellie Ha/Molly Asfeld (UWW) 6-3

3. Emilia Durska / Iva Stejskalov (MKE) final Alex Repplier/MacKenzie Lindow (UWW) 6-0

