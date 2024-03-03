Bucknell University





The Bucknell Bison women's basketball team (12-16, 9-8 Patriot League) used a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Lafayette Leopards (10-18, 5-12 Patriot League) in a 56- 45 win on Saturday afternoon. Bucknell is now on a three-game winning streak and steadily climbing the Patriot League standings as the team heads into mid-March. The Bison never trailed in the game and led for 38:21 minutes. "Lafayette has always been a challenging place for us to play, so it's a good thing to come out with the win," the head coach said. Trevor Woodruff . "I like the emotional state of our team right now as we continue along the journey." Blake Matthews scored a career-high 15 points on brutally efficient 7-of-9 shooting. The sophomore guard started the 12-0 run with a huge three-pointer and a jump shot. Matthews also provided four assists. Emma Theodorsson led the Bison with 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Ashley Sofilkanich scored 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field and 3-for-7 from the foul line. She excelled in the distribution game and provided four assists. Grace Sullivan increased her number of double-digit games to seven with 10 points on 5-of-11 shooting. She grabbed nine rebounds and narrowly missed a second double-double. Bucknell shot 23 of 57 (40.4) from the field and 8 of 12 (66.7%) from the line. Lafayette went 20 of 56 (35.7%) and 2 of 13 (15.4%) from the three-point line, as the Bison defense proved stifling on outside shooting. Makayla Andrews, a Lafayette senior, led the Leopards with 22 points on 10-of-23 shooting, obtained on cutting drives. Bucknell started the game on a 5-0 run, setting the tone for the game. Neither team scored for the next two and a half minutes, which also set the tone of a defensive, abrasive game. Bucknell stayed ahead of the Leopards, but Lafayette gained some momentum when they hit a three-pointer as the buzzer sounded. Bucknell still led 11-9. Lafayette tied the game at 11-11. The Bison responded with a 13-4 run to create some separation. Theodorsson started the rally with a traditional three-point play and made another basket. Matthews and Sofilkanich each scored four points to complete the series. If the first half of the second quarter belonged to Bucknell, the Leopards owned the second half. Lafayette ended the quarter on a 6-2 run. The Bison led 26-21 at halftime. The third quarter started with both teams answering each other's scores. Lafayette would sneak within three points, and Bucknell would answer. The Leopards broke through on a 5-0 run to tie the game at 32-32. Matthews had counted a basket. Theodorsson answered and scored four straight points, and Sofilkanich added a basket. Lafayette scored five more points, but Bucknell held a 40-37 lead. The last verse started ominously for the Bison. Lafayette tied the game at 40-40 and rocked the Kirby Sports Center. The Orange & Blue responded with a huge run, just like against Loyola (Md.). The Bison went on a 12-0 run to effectively seal the victory. Matthews started the run with a perfect three-pointer and added a jump shot. Sofilkanich and Theodorsson combined to score three free throws. Sullivan added a layup, and Ashley O'Connor posted a jump shot.

Lafayette ended the Bison run with a two-pointer. Bucknell wasn't concerned as Matthews and Theodorsson scored baskets. The Leopards drained a three-pointer, but it didn't matter. Coach Woodruff cleared the bench and the Bison partisans celebrated a third straight victory. Next one The Bison conclude the regular season with a home game against Navy on March 6. The Midshipmen are 8-9 in the Patriot League. It is a crucial match for tournament seeding. Bison fans should pack Sojka.

