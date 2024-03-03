Pucovski retires injured after a nasty second ball to the head

Victoria's number 3 is unlikely to feature again in the Sheffield Shield match after a heavy blow in Hobart

Will Pucovski's dreadful series of head knocks continued after the Victoria batsman was forced to retire injured following another nasty blow in the Marsh Sheffield Shield match in Hobart.

Pucovski was substituted from the Vics' match against Tasmania as he was visibly ill after a Riley Meredith bouncer struck him on just the second delivery he faced in the fourth innings of the match at Blundstone Arena.

The right-hander came to bat at number 3 after an opening partnership of 178 runs. The blow to what appeared to be the side of his helmet came after he turned his head towards a short ball bowled by Meredith, one of the fastest bowlers in the country.

It put him in distress when Cricket Australia's on-duty doctor attended to him.

He was eventually able to walk off the floor, but his involvement in the game is over given his long history of concussions.

“Will is currently in the care of our medical professionals,” a Cricket Victoria spokesperson said. “We will look to provide an update in due course.”

Reserve batsman Campbell Kellaway was filled in not long after Pucovski retired and will be allowed to bat as Victoria chases 442 in a crucial Shield match against the Tigers.

Pucovski had hoped to have ended the string of concussions and mental health problems that had halted what seemed an inevitable rise to becoming an international star cricketer.

The 26-year-old was hit in the head almost a dozen times, the last time in a second XI match in January that delayed his return to the Shield last month.

“To be honest, this was probably the first time I'd been hit and I didn't feel too stressed about it. I just thought, OK, it is what it is,” he recently told SEN.

Pucovski sent a telling reminder of his immense talent last month when he scored his seventh first-class century in the Vics' clash with NSW at the SCG.

Even more than the concussions he has suffered, the mental health issues Pucovski has battled have been a bigger concern for the right-hander who played one Test against India in January 2021.

Speaking on the Vic State Cricket podcast, Pucovski recently admitted he had considered retiring.

“Bloody close, very, very close (to giving it away),” he said.

“It had gotten to the point where I was having discussions with people saying, 'Yes, I think this is it.' I felt somewhat comfortable that I had given it my all.

“I'd had a week to think about it and I hadn't changed my mind and to some extent my happier life made me want to give it away more because I thought, 'I've got too much to lose now '.

“I talked to this person who worked with me and (they said), 'Will, I've never seen anyone try as hard as you do to get over this, screw this up, just retire, you got it tried so hard, you gave it your all'.

“They said that to me and I thought: 'I'm going to have another one, I still have a crack in me'.

“I've had some conversations with psychologists and they've given me other solutions that really worked. It was just one of those things I was pretty close to doing, but I'm glad I didn't.”

