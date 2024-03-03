No. 15 women's hockey wins second straight CHA tournament with 1-0 win over Mercyhurst





Next game: vs. NCAA Regional Semifinals 14-3-2024 | TBA March. 14 (You) / To be determined vs NCAA Regional Semifinals History UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. For the second year in a row, the No. 15 Penn State women's ice hockey team captured the College Hockey America tournament title with a 1-0 victory over second-seeded Mercyhurst on Saturday afternoon. HOW IT HAPPENED The victory cost only one goal Mya Vaslet when she fired the eventual game winner with 15:49 left in the first period, giving the Nittany Lions the 1-0 victory. TARGET TENDER Second goalkeeper Katie DeSa picked up her second shutout win of the CHA tournament by stopping 24 shots.

With the win, she improves to 9-2-2 on the year. STATISTICS AND NOTES The Nittany Lions defeated Mercyhurst 46-24.

This is Penn State's second consecutive CHA tournament title and the second in program history.

Katie DeSa was named tournament MVP for her three wins and two shutout performances.

was named tournament MVP for her three wins and two shutout performances. Mya Vaslet , Alyssa Machado , Lyndie Lobdell and DeSa all made the 2024 All-Tournament team.

, , and DeSa all made the 2024 All-Tournament team. Head coach Jeff Kampersal takes his second career CHA tournament title and will make his fourth NCAA tournament appearance. NEXT ONE Penn State will wait to see who they will play during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show taking place Sunday, March 10 at noon on ESPNews and ESPN+. Get the latest updates on Penn State women's ice hockey by following @PennStateWHKY on Twitter, “liking” the Penn State Women's Ice Hockey page on Facebook and following @pennstatewhky on Instagram.

