Income Tax Inspector: IT department hands out jobs to 15 sportspersons, including cricketer Venkatesh Iyer | Bhopal News







The Income Tax Department has appointed a total of 15 players to different posts based on their qualification, including 4 cricketers including international cricketer Venkatesh from Madhya Pradesh, 3 athletics, 3 tennis, 3 table tennis, 1 player each from swimming and water sports.

Arrangements have been made with Venkatesh Iyer (Income Tax Inspector), Ranji Captain Shubham Sharma (Tax Assistant), Cricketer Yash Dubey and Mihir Hirwani (MTS), Athlete Sapna Kumari (TA), Parveen (MTS), Paras (MTS), Tennis Player Udit Kambhoj (TA), Raghav Jaisinghani, Sara Yadav (MTS), table tennis player Soumyadeep Sarkar (Steno), Varun Shankar Balusuri, Dipanvita Basu (MTS), swimmer Pruthvik (TA) and canoe slalom player Shikha Chauhan (MTS).

Indore's Venkatesh Iyer has played two ODIs and nine T20 International matches for the country. Currently playing IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders. Currently, Venkatesh plays in all three formats of MP teams.

Left-handed batsman Venkatesh played this beautiful innings in the 22nd match of IPL 2023. He scored a century in just 49 balls against Mumbai Indians. He hit 5 fours and 9 sixes. Now people will see this IPL star in a new form.

The special thing is that Venkatesh had previously left a good track for cricket. Venkatesh was a topper in studies and did not have much interest in cricket. His mother inspired him to play cricket.

Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Department (Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh) Mohnish Verma presented the appointment letter. Chhattisgarh Chief Veer Birsa Ikka, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association President Abhilash Khandekar and others were present on the occasion. Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh's international cricketer Venkatesh Iyer has become one income tax inspector . He was given appointment letters along with 14 other players at the Bhopal IT office on Thursday.The Income Tax Department has appointed a total of 15 players to different posts based on their qualification, including 4 cricketers including international cricketer Venkatesh from Madhya Pradesh, 3 athletics, 3 tennis, 3 table tennis, 1 player each from swimming and water sports.Arrangements have been made with Venkatesh Iyer (Income Tax Inspector), Ranji Captain Shubham Sharma (Tax Assistant), Cricketer Yash Dubey and Mihir Hirwani (MTS), Athlete Sapna Kumari (TA), Parveen (MTS), Paras (MTS), Tennis Player Udit Kambhoj (TA), Raghav Jaisinghani, Sara Yadav (MTS), table tennis player Soumyadeep Sarkar (Steno), Varun Shankar Balusuri, Dipanvita Basu (MTS), swimmer Pruthvik (TA) and canoe slalom player Shikha Chauhan (MTS).Indore's Venkatesh Iyer has played two ODIs and nine T20 International matches for the country. Currently playing IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders. Currently, Venkatesh plays in all three formats of MP teams.Left-handed batsman Venkatesh played this beautiful innings in the 22nd match of IPL 2023. He scored a century in just 49 balls against Mumbai Indians. He hit 5 fours and 9 sixes. Now people will see this IPL star in a new form.The special thing is that Venkatesh had previously left a good track for cricket. Venkatesh was a topper in studies and did not have much interest in cricket. His mother inspired him to play cricket.Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Department (Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh) Mohnish Verma presented the appointment letter. Chhattisgarh Chief Veer Birsa Ikka, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association President Abhilash Khandekar and others were present on the occasion. We have also recently published the following articles Chef Venkatesh Bhat reveals why he quit Cooku along with Comali

Celebrity chef Venkatesh Bhat shocks fans by quitting 'Cooku with Comali' midway, sparking speculation about his reasons and future plans. Fans are expressing their shock on social media after his successful years on the show. Chef Bhat hints at exciting prospects. He is a household name known for his expertise in South Indian cuisine. 1 month imprisonment for Nandu of Poachgate in Daggubati Venkatesh's plot rental case

The Telangana High Court sentences Daggubati Venkatesh to one month in jail and imposes a fine for unauthorized construction. Kore Nandu Kumar, involved in the Poachgate case, is violating court orders by subletting the plot. Venkatesh's police complaint leads to Nandu's criminal conviction for cheating and breach of trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bhopal/i-t-dept-hands-out-jobs-to-15-sportspersons-including-cricketer-venkatesh-iyer/articleshow/108172975.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos