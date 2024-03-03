FlyBoys and High Point split doubleheader on Saturday





Next game: at High Point 3/3/2024 | 1:00 pm Apple. 03 (Sun) / 1:00 PM bee High point History HIGH POINT, NC – The University of Dayton baseball team split its series-opening doubleheader with High Point University at Williard Stadium on Saturday afternoon, falling 13-7 in game one before bouncing back to win game two 10-2. Freshman Connor Fennell dazzled on the mound for the #FlyBoys in game two, striking out three and allowing just two runs in 5.1 innings of work. UD's offense was made possible by senior Carlos Castillo and sophomores Eddie Yamin IV both of whom hit grand slams in the match. GAME ONE – Highlight 13 Dayton 7 High Point jumped out to an early lead thanks to a pair of home runs in the second inning and controlled the game the rest of the way, using an eight-run fifth inning to distance itself from UD. In total, the Panthers hit four home runs in game one. UD scored six runs in the fifth and sixth innings, getting the first two in the sophomore game By Ivan Arias first home run of his career. The Flyers made things interesting in the seventh as sophomores Eddie Yamin IV brought in a run with a sacrifice fly, but a three-run eighth by HPU put the game out of reach. GAME TWO – Dayton 10 Highlight 2 The second game of the day started as a pitchers' dual, as Fennell stymied the Panthers' offense through the first five innings. Unfortunately, the Flyers' bats were also kept quiet through the first four innings, but the bats came alive in a big way in the fifth. Freshman David Mendez started the inning with a walk, followed by a walk to senior Paxton Tomaini and a single by junior centerfielder David Pedanou loaded the bases. Then Castillo came through with a two-out grand slam, his first home run of the season and his first career grand slam. Dayton scored a run in the sixth, and the knockout blow came in the top of the ninth, when the #FlyBoys scored five runs. Castillo drove in his fifth run of the game with an RBI single to start the ninth, and after a pair of walks, Yamin launched his first home run of the season and his second career grand slam beyond the left field wall. Senior Nick Wisman pitched the final 2.2 innings, striking out three and allowing just one hit en route to his third save of the season. BY THE NUMBERS 3 – Save on the season before Nick Wisman most in the Atlantic Ocean 10

2 – Grand Slams in Game Two for Dayton, the first time since at least 2005 that the Flyers have hit two grand slams in one game.

1 – It was the freshman's first career win Connor Fennell NEXT ONE The Flyers and Panthers conclude their series on Sunday, March 3 at 1 p.m FOLLOW THE FLYERS Follow the Flyers on Twitter:@DaytonBaseballFacebook:Dayton Flyers Baseballand Instagram:dayton flyers baseball.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://daytonflyers.com/news/2024/3/2/baseball-flyboys-and-high-point-split-saturday-doubleheader.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos