Back to cricket, why Gautam Gambhir had time for his political career after just one term | Political impulse news





A source in the BJP said the party wanted to repeat him as its candidate even though he was not from East Delhi or a seat in the capital and that the decision had been conveyed to him. The source said that at an organizational meeting ahead of the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday evening, where names for the first list were being drawn up, a senior Union minister described Gambhir as the perfect candidate who would can ensure an additional 370 votes per polling booth in his Lok Sabha constituency, a target the BJP leadership has set to win 370 seats.

The BJP insider said Gambhir is now considering taking up cricket administration duties, at least in Delhi, if not across the country. In fact, it was cricket administration that prompted Gambhir to take up a political career. Leaders in Delhi BJP said Gambhir shared a close relationship with former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his family. Gambhir is said to have closely followed Jaitley's tenure as president of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), which began in the late 1990s. He held this position until he passed away in 2019. It was on Jaitley's advice, say the leaders, that Gambhir switched to politics. I have asked to be chairman of the Honble Party @JNPadda ji to relieve me from my political duties so that I can concentrate on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and Honble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind! Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 2, 2024 Arun ji asked him to take the decision after announcing a Padma Shri for Gautam in March 2018. Gambhir agreed to join the party and followed the instructions to become more active and expressive on nationalism in various media, said a leader. Gambhir would do just that and joined the BJP in March 2019, where he also continued as a cricket commentator. Gambhir was declared the BJP's East Delhi Delhi soon after and followed the BJP wave in Delhi – the party won over 56% of the vote share in the city where he got seven lakh votes and won the seat. Although his entry into politics was smooth, Gambhir's tenure remained turbulent. He repeatedly took on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the promise of transforming the capital into a world-class city, often getting into heated arguments with AAP leaders. But it was the problems within the party that caused him great discomfort. In 2019 itself, there were some rumors in Delhi BJP circles about Gambhir's absence from party meetings and clashes with colleagues. The local cadre, it is learned, complained to the BJP leadership about Gambhir's absence from organizational meetings, even crucial meetings like the BJP National Council meeting in February, where the Prime Minister and other Union Ministers attended participated. His outspokenness, both online and offline, also emerged as a problem within days of taking office. In May 2019, Gambhir took to Twitter (now X) to condemn an ​​attack on a Muslim man in Gurgaon, who was allegedly thrashed and asked to use Hindu slogans. Gambhir called for exemplary action against the accused in the case and underlined that India is a secular nation. Then Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari agreed that the incident was unfortunate as Gambhir had termed it, but it was also learned that he had issued a word of caution to the effect that one should avoid responding to reports that warrant investigation the hallway is. A Delhi-based BJP leader said Gambhir had allegedly had a confrontation with two BJP legislators representing constituencies in east Delhi at an event in June 2023 where Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was present. Many of those present at this event were the people who were not only part of his election campaign but also consistently helped him after he became an MP, the BJP official said. These issues aside, BJP leaders admit that Gambhir has built a strong base in East Delhi through his community and social work. These include Jan Rasois or communal kitchens; transforming waste collection points in libraries after disinfection; and constantly talking about reducing the height of the Ghazipur dumping ground. He also founded the East Delhi Premier League, which gives young cricketers from poor families an opportunity to showcase their skills. This is why Gambhi retains the support of a section of the party who believe he has been unfairly targeted since he entered politics. He is a determined individual who speaks his mind both online and beyond. In recent years, even when he was about to enter public life, a special campaign was waged against him to portray him as undeserving, a BJP leader alleged, adding that Gambhir is still is a popular leader in East Delhi. has chosen to return to cricket, which he has always been associated with despite his political and party duties, so that he can give something back to a sport that is core to him as an individual.”

