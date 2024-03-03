Georgia Southern's 2024 football schedule released









Football

1-3-2024 11:00:00 Eagles are playing a strong home game this season

FULL SCHEDULE STATENBORO The Georgia Southern Athletics Department and the Sun Belt Conference announced the Eagles' 2024 football schedule on Friday. It's a slate that includes six home games on Saturdays, a midweek road game on national television and 10 games against teams that played in a bowl last year. The Eagles open the 2024 season with their four non-conference games, as they did three previous years. They start at home on August 31, hosting defending Mountain West Conference champion Boise State in the first matchup between the two schools. The team then heads west to take on Nevada, also from the MWC, on September 7 in Reno. It will be the first game between the two schools since the Eagles defeated the Wolf Pack in the 1990 NCAA Division I-AA National Championship Game in Statesboro. The Eagles then return to Allen E. Paulson Stadium on September to host South Carolina State of the FCS before heading to Ole Miss on September 21 to round out the non-conference slate. Georgia Southern opens Sun Belt play with a Sept. 28 game at Georgia State before heading into October. The Eagles open a three-game October period with a bye week (October 5) before hosting Marshall on October 12 and then James Madison a week later on October 19. A short week then follows as the Eagles head to Norfolk, Virginia. , to take on Old Dominion on Thursday, October 24. The final month of the regular season begins with a road trip to South Alabama on Nov. 2, before the Eagles return home after a bye (Nov. 9) to take on defending SBC champion Troy on Nov. 16. The season kicks off on November 23 as Georgia Southern travels to Coastal Carolina before returning home to take on App State on November 30 for the regular season finale. The Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, featuring the winners of the East and West Divisions, will be played on campus on December 7. The total list includes 10 teams that played in a bowl game: Ole Miss (Peach Bowl Champions), Coastal Carolina (Hawaii Bowl Champions), South Alabama (68 Ventures Bowl Champions), App State (Cure Bowl Champions) , Georgia State (Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Champions), Boise State (LA Bowl; MWC Champions), James Madison (Armed Forces Bowl), Troy (Birmingham Bowl; SBC Champions), Marshall (Frisco Bowl) and Old Dominion ( Famous Toastery Bowl). The home team may be the best in school history, as the five FBS teams that visited Paulson Stadium combined to go 45-23 last season, playing in all five bowl games and winning two conference titles. Seven of the 12 teams on Georgia Southern's schedule (Boise State, Nevada, SCSU, Troy, South Alabama, Georgia State and JMU) will have new coaches leading their squads. Season ticket holders only have a few weeks left to renew their season ticket and/or parking space before the March 31 renewal deadline. Renewals must be paid in full or put on a payment plan by the renewal deadline or they will be released to the general public. Ticket holders can renew online at GSEagles.com/Renewals. Fans wishing to purchase season tickets can pre-order new season ticket packages by visiting GSEagles.com/FootballTickets or by calling 1(800) GSU-WINS during business hours (Monday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.). They can also stop by the Ticket Office at 203 Lanier Drive. Season ticket packages start at $85 each for all six home games this season. For more information on season tickets, parking and premium areas, visit GSEagles.com/PowerOfPaulson. Times and broadcast information for all twelve games, as well as promotional days for the six home games, will be announced at a later date. Due to broadcast rights with the competition's television partners, dates and times are subject to change up to 12 days before kick-off. For the full schedule, click here. Georgia Southern 2024 Football Schedule

August August 31: Boise State (8-6 in 2023) September September 7: at Nevada (2-10 in 2023)

September 14: South Carolina State (5-6 in 2023)

September 21: at Ole Miss (11-2 in 2023)

September 28: at Georgia State* (7-6 in 2023) October October 5: DIEN

October 12: Marshall* (6-7 in 2023)

October 19: James Madison* (11-2 in 2023)

October 24: at Old Dominion* (6-7 in 2023) – THUNDER. November: November 2: at South Alabama* (7-6 in 2023)

Nov. 9: DO

November 16: Troy* (11-3 in 2023)

November 23: at Coastal Carolina* (8-5 in 2023)

November 30: App status* (9-5 in 2023) December December 7: SBC Championship * – indicates Sun Belt Conference opponent

