Enoh's assistant accused of interfering in athlete selection

An aide to the Sports Minister is said to have influenced the inclusion of 37-year-old Cecilia Otu-Akpan in the Nigerian table tennis team for the 2023 African Games in Ghana, much to the dismay of Nigeria Table Tennis Federation officials. SUNDAY POINTS reports.

Our correspondent learned that the minister's aide, identified simply as Richard, instructed an NTTF official to include Otu-Akpan's name in the list, but the official objected.

However, federation officials were stunned when they discovered on Saturday, just a few hours before the team's trip to Accra, that one of the plane tickets purchased by the ministry bore the name Otu-Akpan, while teen sensation and national junior champion Hope Uduaka, who played ahead of the Play had been in camp for two weeks and was dropped.

An NTTF official told SUNDAY PUNCH that the federation felt the need to expose the young players to international competitions as many of the old players were past their prime, presenting a young team at the continental championship.

He said that as part of efforts to build a new team for the future, the NTTF has selected teenage sensations Matthew Kuti, Sukurat Aiyelabegan and Uduaka to join veteran stars Quadri Aruna, Olajide Omotayo and Edem Offiong for the trip to Ghana.

For the past two weeks, Kuti, Aiyelabegan, Uduaka and Amadi Umeh have been in camp preparing for the Games ahead of Saturday's trip to Ghana, but the ministry's last-minute decision changed the roster and Uduaka was dropped for Cecilia Otu-Akpan.

We decided to choose a young team for the African Game and submitted our list. But a fellow NTTF board member told us that Mr. Richard, who works with the minister, called to tell him that we should mention the name Otu-Akpan. We were shocked. How can anyone tell us to include a certain player in the team? I am sure the minister is not aware of it, said our source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

And when the ministry sent the plane tickets to the players, we discovered that Uduaka's name had been removed while Cecilia Otu-Akpan's name was on the list.

Our source added that veteran Otu-Akpan last represented Nigeria in over a year, saying it was unfair to drop a promising youngster like Uduaka who won the national championship last December.

This is a player (Otu-Akpan) who has not represented Nigeria for over a year. But they removed Uduaka and sent Cecilia's ticket to us. Uduaka is a national junior champion and an appearance at the African Games will expose her to international competition.

How can the ministry choose the team for the federation? Where is that done? It's terrible and we won't put up with it. Cecilia is not in camp because they have decamped all the players who are not going. There are only people who go to the Games in the camp. Hope (Uduaka) is national champion and also became national champion last December. We will ensure justice for Hope and we will do everything we can to ensure she is in Ghana for the Games. We will not accept harassment from anyone in the ministry.

Sports Minister John Enoh, in a reply to a text message from our correspondent, said he had been informed of the matter, adding that the ministry is investigating it.

This has just been brought to my attention by other sources. It's being handled, Enoh said.

Our correspondent learned that Uduaka was eventually included in the team following the intervention of the Sports Ministers, along with Otu-Akpan.

This is to confirm to you that after pressure, Uduaka is now with the team heading to Ghana but Cecilia Otu-Akpan is also in the contingent heading to Ghana via Air Peace, a senior NTTF official said to our correspondent.

Otu-Akpan, who made her Nigeria debut as an 18-year-old at the 2004 Olympics, won two gold medals in the women's doubles and team events at the 2007 African Games, adding another gold and silver in both events at the 2011. edition of the Games.