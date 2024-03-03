Offense explodes in Saturday's DH Split against Purdue Fort Wayne





Next game: Purdue Fort Wayne 3/3/2024 | 1 O'CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON Apple. 03 (Sun) / 1pm Purdue Fort Wayne EVANSVILLE, Ind. After dropping the opener of Saturday's doubleheader, the University of Evansville baseball team exploded for 16 runs in the nightcap and freshman left-hander Kenton Deverman continued to shine on the mound as the Purple Aces shared a doubleheader with visiting Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium in Evansville. “The first game really got away from us, but I really liked the way we came back in game two,” said UE head coach Wes Carroll. “Over a series and a season, momentum can be stopped or created by the man in the center of the diamond, and I thought Kenton Deverman really did a great job of getting the momentum back in our dugout in game two. “Overall, a great performance both offensively and on the mound in game two. We need to carry that momentum into Sunday as it is an important game for us.” Deverman set the tone for UE early in game two, as he allowed only a walk in the first two innings. Evansville then took advantage of a Mastodon error to score three runs in the bottom of the second inning thanks to a two-out, three-run home run to right field from junior outfielder Ty Rumsey. UE would double its lead to 6-0 in the third inning after another scoreless frame from Deverman, as junior second baseman Cal McGinnis capped a string of three straight UE singles with an RBI single to score the first run of the inning . Then, junior outfielder Harrison Taubert delivered a two-run double two batters leader to extend the lead to 6-0. Evansville blew things open in the fifth inning, as the Purple Aces scored eight runs on eight hits while sending 13 men to the plate. Graduate third baseman Brent Widder delivered the big blow of the inning with a huge three-run home run to left field into the net protecting the Lloyd Expressway for his fourth home run of the year. UE would add a single run in the sixth inning on a pinch-hit double by Ben Stuart and an error by Purdue Fort Wayne to move the lead to 15-0. The Mastodons would eventually reach Deverman for three runs in the seventh inning to end his outing, but the freshman scored just three runs on eight hits in 6.2 innings of work. Of eight hits, he allowed only four through the first six innings, three of which were infield singles. In fact, Deverman allowed a total of only four balls to leave the infield against him through the first six innings of work. Taubert closed out the scoring for UE in the seventh inning with his second RBI double of the evening, as he went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI to lead the Purple Aces' offense. McGinnis and graduate outfielder Mark Shallenberger also had three-hit nights, and all nine UE starters collected hits, while Evansville collected 20 hits. The win in Game Two was needed for UE after Purdue Fort Wayne took the opener 11-3 on Saturday. Freshman second baseman Brodie Peart was a bright spot in game one, going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Evansville actually led 3-2 after four innings, but a five-run fifth inning broke things open for the Mastodons in the opener. The two teams will conclude the four-match series with a single match on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. Freshman left-hander Kevin Reed (1-0, 5.00 ERA) gets the start for the Purple Aces.

