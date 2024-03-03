Sports
Is chess India's new cricket? The popularity of games ensures the emergence of young prodigies who can push themselves to the limit
Lakshminarasimhan represents the young crop of aspirants in India who have dominated the chess arena in recent years. Chess, a two-player board game created in India about 1,500 years ago, has seen a rapid rise in popularity over the past two decades.
The number of tournaments has increased, the chess ecosystem is growing stronger every year and the country is attracting international events and talent. Players like Lakshminarasimhan are emerging as promising talents in this blossoming chess landscape.
Puducherries first
To earn the title IM, one must score 2,400 points in the rating system controlled by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).
Lakshminarasimhan, who comes from a humble background, hovered around 2,350 points in January last year but gradually fell to 2,200 in October. In a remarkable comeback, he reached 2,400 in February, becoming the country's first IM from the small union territory of Puducherry.
While Chennai has a vibrant chess ecosystem with coaching institutes, advanced trainers and star players, Puducherry faces serious challenges due to lack of financial and knowledge resources.
Lakshminarasimhan's family spent more than 4 million rupees (US$48,000) on his coaching in Puducherry and tournament-related expenses, a huge sum equivalent to the purchase of a full-fledged house for a middle-class Indian family.
For me, chess is the highest form of the battle of the minds. It enables creativity, strategic thinking and tactical moves, Lakshminarasimhan said.
Grandmaster brother-sister duo R Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali, along with star players like Dommaraju Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi, have become household names in the chess world. The quartet, who are aged between 17 and 22, are all considered promising contenders for the world No. 1 title.
Star chess coach RB Ramesh, who heads the coaching institute Chess Gurukul, responsible for producing many emerging players, emphasizes the need for greater efforts by schools and parents to support enthusiasts.
The main challenges players face include some schools not allowing their children to compete often. Second, there is added pressure from parents, so children feel the strain, and potential players may lose confidence at a young age, he said.
Third, there is a lack of access to quality trainers at the right time. Many players end up with ineffective coaches during their formative years.
India has approximately 50,000 officially registered chess players and local federations estimate that well over a million people play various tournaments. About a dozen Indian players are consistently ranked in the top 100 of the world rankings, an unprecedented feat.
Despite this, chess is not yet a lucrative career in India and players still have day jobs even if they turn professional. Players supplement their income through endorsements, running coaching centers or working for the government or companies under an athlete recruitment program.
New Generation
For chess aspirants like Lakshminarasimhan, the path in India was originally paved by legendary player Viswanathan Anand, a five-time world chess champion. Anyone in India who wants to play chess professionally will undoubtedly have Anand as a role model.
Anand held India's No. 1 position for 37 years until last September, when he was briefly ousted by 17-year-old Gukesh. The temporary setback did not dampen the mood of 54-year-old Anand, in the twilight of his career, who said it marked a new phase in India's chess prowess with the infusion of young blood.
Many of these young players are under the tutelage of Anand himself, who helps train players through platforms such as the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy, where he is the lead mentor.
The young people we have now are so promising and talented, Anand told This Week in Asia. Players like Gukesh or Praggnanandhaa could easily become world champions in the coming years. It can happen quickly or a little later. They have the potential to go to the extreme.
Besides the support from government agencies, Anand said the business community was also involved in sponsoring or hiring players.
This gives the player stability and freedom to continue working on the game. It gives them access to good equipment and coaches, he said, but more can be done.
There are many players looking for help. We have to keep trying to work. The ecosystem must continue to popularize the game so that more people get involved.
Bharat Singh Chauhan, secretary of sports body All India Chess Federation and vice-president of the Asian Chess Federation, agreed with Anand that player sponsorship remains a major challenge.
Chauhan added that infrastructure was an even more significant obstacle.
In every city there is a permanent special stadium for hockey, football or cricket. But we don't have chess centers. If we go to a hotel to arrange a tournament, it is exorbitantly expensive. Most tournaments last nine days, he said.
With India being a rising superpower in chess, the government should invest in building permanent centers to capitalize on the momentum.
