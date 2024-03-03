Despite strong pitching performances, A&T loses two at the GWU tournament

BOILING FEATHERS, NC North Carolina A&T softball had two standout pitching performances during the first day of the Spring in the Springs tournament hosted by Gardner-Webb University on Saturday at Brinkley Softball Stadium. But the Aggies could not secure a victory, as the Binghamton Bearcats defeated the Aggies 2-0, and later in the day the Mercer Bears defeated A&T 3-2 in nine innings.

The Aggies produced just two hits against Bearcats starter Brianna Roberts (W, 2-3), breaking her no-hitter in the sixth inning. But junior right-handed pitcher Amaya Kearse (L, 1-2) kept the Aggies close with her solid performance in the circle. Kearse pitched six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five.

Binghamton scored the two runs off Kearse in the second inning. Roberts helped her own cause with a leadoff double, before a fly ball to center field by Elisa Allen moved Roberts to third base. Kearse earned the second out of the inning by getting Maddy Dodig to ground out to the shortstop. But Gabby Guerrero singled to left to score Roberts. The Bearcats added another run when Guerrero stole second, leading to Bella Farina's RBI single to left, giving the Bearcats a 2-0 lead.

Kearse took over and retired 10 Bearcats in a row after Farina's RBI single. Camryn Caldwell tried to give the Aggies some offense, as her single to left accounted for A&T's first hit. Freshman Trinity Glover replaced Caldwell on the basepaths as pinch runner and advanced to second base on a stolen base with two outs. However, Roberts earned a strikeout against senior Alyxx Estrada to end the threat of A&T.

A&T got another chance in the seventh as a graduate transfer Brenay Howard a single up the middle by Roberts. The Bearcats replaced Roberts with Olivia Kennedy (S, 1) in the circle. Kennedy struck out the last two A&T batters she faced to give Binghamton the win.

Later in the day, the Aggies turned to senior RHP Sharla Kirkpatrick (L, 2-4) in the circle, and she was impressive. She pitched 8.1 innings, scattering nine hits, while giving up just one earned run. She also recorded four strikeouts. A&T's offense gave Kirkpatrick some support early.

Freshman Fate Sims hit a one-out double to center and stole third base. It set up Howard's RBI single to left with two outs, giving the Aggies a 1-0 lead. A&T's rally ended when Howard was thrown out trying to steal second place. Mercer tied the game in the fourth on an error, allowing Emma Dorval to score from first base.

The Aggies regained the lead as sophomores in the visitors' fifth Makayla Layton reached base when Mercer starter Gabby Ellis (W, 1-2) hit her with a pitch with one out. Freshman Shandy Brown kept the rally going with a single to right, moving Layton to third. Brown stole second base and moved both runners into scoring position before a wild pitch allowed Layton to score.

Kirkpatrick kept the Aggies in front 2-1 entering the bottom of the seventh and was one out away from securing the victory. But with a runner on second base, Kirkpatrick walked Tori Hedgecock to extend the game. Avery Barton took advantage with an RBI single to score Alyssa Woods, tying the game at 2-2. Kirkpatrick struck out Taylor Rogers to send the game into extra innings.

Under extra inning rules, a runner for each team was put on second in the eighth, but neither team was able to transfer a run. The same thing happened in the ninth when Layton moved to second for A&T, but the Aggies couldn't get the run across. Finally, an RBI walk-off single by Woods in the ninth for the Bears set up Mercer's win.

The Aggies fell to 6-10 on the season. Howard led the Aggies against Mercer, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. A&T will play the same two teams on Sunday to conclude the tournament.