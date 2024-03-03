Tennis wins 6-1 against Catamounts





BOONE, NC App State Tennis won at home for the second straight day, posting a 6-1 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts on the Watauga High School courts on Saturday. The Mountaineers (5-4) improved their home record to 4-0 this season, including a 4-0 win against Duquesne on Friday. App State came out swinging early against Western Carolina (8-6) and then won the doubles point Taya Powell And Maggie Pate stormed to a 6-1 victory on court two and the Mountaineers earned a forfeit victory on court three. The Mountaineers' depth was key to the success of their singles Saturday. Naledi Manyube was the first to finish, beating her opponent on court three in straight sets 6-2, 6-0. Including a forfeit on court six, App State led 3-0 Brooke Demerath took the team victory with an impressive come-from-behind win on court five. Demerath won a hard-fought first set 7-5, before trailing 4-1 in the second set. She stormed back to win five games in a row, taking the set 6–4, giving the Mountaineers a victory over their nearby rival. Savannah Dada-Mascoll (field one), Pate (field two) and Brooke Gruber (court four) were all level after two sets before going into the tiebreak to determine their singles matches. Dada-Mascoll and Gruber won 11-9 and 10-7 respectively, while Pate fell just short with 10-8. It was Dada-Mascoll's sixth consecutive appearance with a singles victory. Next one App State is back on the road for a Sunday game against Radford. The start is scheduled for 1 p.m The 2023-2024 tennis season is presented by Hound Ears Club. Results vs. Western Carolina Double

Savannah Dada-Mascoll / Naledi Manyube (APP) vs. Madison Schwarz/Jade Groen (WCU) 4-2 (unfinished)

Maggie Pate / Taya Powell (APP) final Angela Perez/Andrea Redondo (WCU) 6-1

Brooke Demerath / Brooke Gruber (APP) won by forfeit Singles

Savannah Dada-Mascoll (APP) final Jade Green (WCU) 4-6, 7-5, (11-9)

Angela Perez def. Maggie Pate (APP) 6-4, 5-7, 10-8

Naledi Manyube (APP) final Madison Schwarz (WCU) 6-2, 6-0

Brooke Gruber (APP) final Andrea Redondo (WCU) 7-6 (8-6), 2-6, 10-7

Brooke Demerath (APP) final Dasha Osadova (WCU) 7-5, 6-4

Perry Tippins (APP) won by forfeit

