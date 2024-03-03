WI CEO slams ICC for sabotaging cricket in the Caribbean





IMAGE: West Indies recorded their first win in 27 years on Australian soil. Photo: ICC/X Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Jonny Grave slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not supporting the board financially and claimed that world cricket is doing everything it can to ensure that cricket in the Caribbean will never be strong again are. Grave's comments come after two big moments in West Indian cricket history that occurred in the past year. Last year, WI hit rock bottom by missing out on the ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time, losing to the Netherlands, an associate member of ICC, in the tournament qualifiers. The tournament, which was dominated by the West Indies in the early decade with two title wins and three final appearances, lacked the Caribbean flavor in India, where West Indian cricketers are hugely popular due to their involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But after the World Cup, West Indies registered two encouraging wins in the ODI and T20I series against England, the current holders of the ICC T20 World Cup. Then came one of the highest points in the region's recent cricket history, when 24-year-old pacer Shamar Joseph emerged from nowhere with a spell of 7/68 to lead WI to their first Test victory on Australian soil against the mighty Aussies. in January 27 years. Speaking on the Wisden Cricket Monthly Podcast, Grave said he is tired of the line that 'world cricket needs a strong West Indies team', especially when it is doing everything it can to weaken it. “I think everyone is a bit tired of the phrase – world cricket needs a strong West Indies – when we feel that world cricket is doing everything it can at almost every level to ensure that West Indies cricket never will be more strong,” Grave said. . Grave said if the world wants WI cricket to regain its momentum, it must allocate more money to it. He pointed out that the Windies' revenue share in the current ICC revenue model has fallen to just five percent. He wondered whether, with this unfair distribution of revenue, the cricket world is acting as a community and putting the best quality of sport on the field. “I think this comes from the frustration that Ian Bishop says in his own words that this is a patronizing tone. If you want strong West Indies cricket it wouldn't be that difficult to do a little more. ICC is .” which gives us more money in the headlines, but our percentage of sales has dropped from 7 percent to 5 percent, which is difficult for us to understand,” Grave added. “If we're all just taking care of ourselves, are we acting like a community? Are we putting the best product on the field?” concluded the CEO of the CWI. West Indies' next assignment is the ICC T20 World Cup, which it will co-host with the USA from June 1. They recently played a white-ball series against Australia, losing both the three-match ODI and T20I series in February. West Indies managed just one win at the 2021 T20 World Cup in Oman and the United Arab Emirates and then failed to qualify for the Super 12s stage at the most recent tournament in Australia 12 months later.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.rediff.com/cricket/report/wi-ceo-slams-icc-for-sabotaging-cricket-in-caribbean/20240303.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

